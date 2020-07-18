CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: South Euclid Shuts Down Playgrounds and Other Outdoor Spaces

Empty Playground In Park

Source: Karen Harrison / EyeEm / Getty

While Ohio is seeing a surge in statewide coronavirus cases, one Cleveland-area city is minimizing its plan to reopen its outside areas.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

The City of South Euclid on Friday announced it has made the “difficult” decision to once again close its playgrounds, dog parks, and baseball fields (for league play) in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The changes will go into effect starting Monday.

Here is a statement from the city on its Facebook page:

When they had started to open back up, the cases were slowing down.  However, they are going back up with an increase in the epidemic and hospitalization once again seeing a boost.

South Euclid has already kept its swimming pool and splash park closed for the summer.  The city has been known to be a “hot spot” through “city leaders.”

Cuyahoga County, where the city is located in, is under a facial covering order from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

Click here to read more.

 

