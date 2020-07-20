CLOSE
Local News: Floating Boat Cinema Is Floating Into The Land

Has coronavirus got you down?  Are you struggling with finding something to do to bring you happiness while staying safe from COVID-19?  Do you want some normalcy in your life?  Then Oooo  take my hand come with me baby to love land, let me show how sweet and can be watching a movie with me, I want you to float, float on ♫ float on the floating cinema boat that is coming to Cleveland.

The aquatic theater will be in Cleveland Sept. 23 to Sept. 27. The cinema will be made up of 12 to 24 mini-boats, each holding up to eight people. Tickets will require that the entire boat be purchased to ensure that groups will be seated with friends and family only to allow for social distancing on and between boats.  Read More

What is a floating cinema?  Check out the video below.

