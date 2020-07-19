CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Group Gets Arrested After Vandalizing Black Lives Matter Mural With Blue Paint In NYC!

For the second time in a week, vandals have destroyed a Black Lives Matter Mural in New York City.

At least three people were arrested after a video shows them throwing blue paint over the Black Lives Matter mural on fifth avenue in New York. After making plans on social media, around 10 individuals made their way to the mural on Friday morning. One of the women seen in the viral video told a local news station, it should read “All Lives Matter” and that using taxpayer money for it was wrong.

Since making their bold protest of the mural, three people people have been arrested–39-year-old Juliet Germontta, 25-year-old D’Anna Morgan and 44-year-old Luis Martinez. They were charged with criminal mischief, and released with a desk appearance ticket.

Source: NBC New York

Group Gets Arrested After Vandalizing Black Lives Matter Mural With Blue Paint In NYC!  was originally published on hot963.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Kanye West Doesn’t Care About Black Women…Anymore
 6 hours ago
07.20.20
Kanye West& Kid Cudi Coachella
Kanye West’s First Campaign Speech Was Personal, Tea…
 10 hours ago
07.20.20
BET AWARDS '14 - Show
Interesting: August Alsina Drops New Music ‘Entanglements’ [Listen…
 10 hours ago
07.20.20
Tamar Braxton Lolo Jones Celebrity Big Brother
Did Tamar Braxton Leave a Suicide Note !?
 10 hours ago
07.20.20
Exclusives
Close