For the second time in a week, vandals have destroyed a Black Lives Matter Mural in New York City.

At least three people were arrested after a video shows them throwing blue paint over the Black Lives Matter mural on fifth avenue in New York. After making plans on social media, around 10 individuals made their way to the mural on Friday morning. One of the women seen in the viral video told a local news station, it should read “All Lives Matter” and that using taxpayer money for it was wrong.

Since making their bold protest of the mural, three people people have been arrested–39-year-old Juliet Germontta, 25-year-old D’Anna Morgan and 44-year-old Luis Martinez. They were charged with criminal mischief, and released with a desk appearance ticket.

Source: NBC New York

Group Gets Arrested After Vandalizing Black Lives Matter Mural With Blue Paint In NYC! was originally published on hot963.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: