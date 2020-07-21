CLOSE
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine: House Speaker Larry Householder Should Resign Following Arrest and Charges

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was one of five individuals arrested on July 21 in connection to a $60 million federal bribery plot.

Now Governor Mike DeWine is calling for Householder to resign from his position after he was apprehended.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Householder is charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering and faces up to 20 years in prison along with an up to $250,000 fine. Four others are also charged.

Here are those four mentioned in a tweet below:

As for Gov. DeWine, he issued this following statement:

According to David DeVillers, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, there is no documentation that Gov. DeWine’s office had any association with all of this criminal activity.

 

