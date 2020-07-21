Ohio Governor Mike DeWine: House Speaker Larry Householder Should Resign Following Arrest and Charges

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was one of five individuals arrested on July 21 in connection to a $60 million federal bribery plot.

Now Governor Mike DeWine is calling for Householder to resign from his position after he was apprehended.

Householder is charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering and faces up to 20 years in prison along with an up to $250,000 fine. Four others are also charged.

In addition to Republican Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, former GOP chairman/consultant Matt Borges, lobbyist Juan Cespedes, lobbyist Neil Clark and consultant/Householder adviser Jeffrey Longstreth also each charged federally with conspiracy to commit racketeering. — Matt Wright Fox 8 (@mattwrighttv) July 21, 2020

As for Gov. DeWine, he issued this following statement:

Because of the nature of these charges, it will be impossible for Speaker Householder to effectively lead the Ohio House of Representatives; therefore, I am calling on Speaker Householder to resign immediately. This is a sad day for Ohio. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 21, 2020

According to David DeVillers, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, there is no documentation that Gov. DeWine’s office had any association with all of this criminal activity.

