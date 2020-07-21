CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Forest City Brewery Shuts Down For The Time Being Due To Those Not Wearing Their Masks

Beer taps

Source: Melissa Ross / Getty

File this under the “this is why we can’t have nice things” folder.

Forest City Brewery, one of Cleveland’s premier beer destinations, has announced on one of its social media page that it is closing down for the time being.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

The reason is due to the amount of customers not following the guidelines that involve facial coverings and physical distancing.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“It pains us to inform you that we will be closed to the public as of 7/22/20. We did our very best to do the right thing and protect the health of our employees, our customers and our neighborhood for the past 2 months,” the establishment said on Facebook.

According to the brewery, employees, “had a hard time dealing with people who refuse to wear masks, social distance, or follow the rules set forth by the city of Cleveland and the State of Ohio.”

Forest City did mention it will continue to remain in service by “selling cans and growlers” for those who want to continue to show support to the business.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Kevin Trimmer and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Melissa Ross and Getty Images

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!
reopening ohio plan + phases
3 photos
Coronavirus , COVID-19 , Ohio

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
WE tv's "Braxton Family Values" Season 6 Premiere
David Adefeso’s 9-1-1 Call For Tamar Braxton Released
 5 hours ago
07.21.20
Pauly Shore & Vinny Guadagnino Visit 'FOX & Friends'
Former Fox News Host Accused of Rape !?…
 5 hours ago
07.21.20
Kim Kardashian Is ‘Furious’ With Kanye West
 9 hours ago
07.21.20
10 items
Black Radiance Just Dropped 12 Buttery Soft Metallic…
 10 hours ago
07.21.20
Exclusives
Close