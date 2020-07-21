LOCAL NEWS: Forest City Brewery Shuts Down For The Time Being Due To Those Not Wearing Their Masks

File this under the “this is why we can’t have nice things” folder.

Forest City Brewery, one of Cleveland’s premier beer destinations, has announced on one of its social media page that it is closing down for the time being.

The reason is due to the amount of customers not following the guidelines that involve facial coverings and physical distancing.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“It pains us to inform you that we will be closed to the public as of 7/22/20. We did our very best to do the right thing and protect the health of our employees, our customers and our neighborhood for the past 2 months,” the establishment said on Facebook. According to the brewery, employees, “had a hard time dealing with people who refuse to wear masks, social distance, or follow the rules set forth by the city of Cleveland and the State of Ohio.”

Forest City did mention it will continue to remain in service by “selling cans and growlers” for those who want to continue to show support to the business.

Click here to read more.

