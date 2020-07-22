The Bijou Star Files: Trump Say’s COVID-19 Is Going to Get Worse Wear A Mask

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 22, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Well, well, well look who is now onboard: Trump asks people who can’t socially distance to wear a mask

The president also warned Americans that things with the coronavirus were going to get worse before they get better. Read More

Cleveland Browns encouraging players and staff to use platforms to lead for social justice

As the National Football League prepares for its teams to open camps this week, one of the most significant issues awaiting players, coaches, and staff will be addressing social justice as part of the Black Lives Matter movement. Read More

Fans call for Browns to change stadium name due to FirstEnergy controversy

FirstEnergy is alleged to be involved in the bribery scheme that resulted in Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder being arrested on Tuesday. Read More

59 NFL Players Have Tested Positive for COVID-19, Hundreds More Expected

59 NFL players have tested positive at some point during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to an update from the NFL Players Association. Read More

NFL cancels 2020 preseason

The NFL Players Association has told its members there will be no preseason games in 2020, according to reports from NFL Network and USA TODAY. Read More

Kanye West Says He’s Been Trying To Divorce Wife Kim Kardashian, Took Shots At Kris Jenner In Late-Night Twitter Rant

Kanye West dropped some bombs overnight on Twitter! Perhaps his biggest revelation that shook fans was that he’s been trying to divorce his wife Kim Kardashian. Read More

Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly ‘Most Upset’ That Kanye West Claimed Kris Jenner Can’t See Their Kids

Kim Kardashian West is reportedly (and understandably) upset over husband Kanye West’s social media rant against her mother, Kris Jenner. Read More

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, 4 others, arrested in $60 million federal bribery case

The defendants are accused of using $60 million to promote Householder, pass House Bill 6 & defeat a ballot initiative to overturn the legislation. Read More

Virtual home repair assistance is the latest trend to take hold amid the pandemic

While many are stuck at home and worried about welcoming others inside, home repair companies have shifted to virtual assistance. Read More

Head of Tokyo Olympics says games not possible under current conditions

Yoshiro Mori said he was hopeful the situation would improve and suggested a vaccine was the key. Read More

Mya Says She’s “Open” To Doing A ‘Verzuz’ Battle While Discussing The Constant Love For 90’s R&B

If there is one thing that has helped us all get through the restrictions of quarantine, it’s been watching the highly entertaining Verzuz battles with our favorite artists going head-to-head. In a recent interview, Mya revealed that she is also a fan of the Instagram broadcast—and would definitely be “open” to doing one of her own. Read More

Walmart To Close All Stores On Thanksgiving

For the first time in 30 years, Walmart will be closing its doors across the nation this Thanksgiving to thank their employees who “stepped up” during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More

J.Cole Confirms That He Has Two Sons & Discusses What Kept Him From Collaborating With His Peers, The Thought Of Retirement & More In A New Open Essay

It’s very rare that we get to hear a lot from J. Cole. However, whenever he does speak, whether it’s through his writing or verbally, people definitely pay attention to what he has to say. Recently he published an open essay through The Players Tribune as he opened up about his career, he revealed that he and his wife’s second baby was indeed another boy, collaborating with his peers and more. Read More

Lil Baby Speaks About His Experiences With Racism & Shares That He Feels Black People Can Be Racist Too

Lil Baby graced the cover of the August 2020 Rolling Stone issue, and the 25-year-old also spoke about his experiences with police brutality. In addition, he shared that Black people can be racist, too. Read More

Cedar Point no longer requiring reservations for park visits, likely due to low attendance

Cedar Point, which opened two weeks ago with capacity limits and numerous other pandemic-related adjustments, is no longer requiring guests to make a reservation to visit. Read More

Russell Wilson Says He’s Concerned He Won’t Be Allowed in Ciara’s Delivery Room Due to COVID-19

Russell Wilson says there’s a chance he won’t be allowed in the delivery room when Ciara gives birth to the couple’s child later this summer because of COVID-19 precautions. Read More

Wendy Williams Says Her Show is Returning to the Studio September for Season 12: ‘Can’t Wait to Get Back in My Purple Chair’

The Wendy Williams Show will be returning for its 12th season this September. Read More

Texas Strip Club Puts Together Drive-Thru Event for Social Distancing-Friendly Entertainment

A Texas strip club is going above and beyond (and outside) to make sure their girls get their money during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More

KFC Creating Nuggets With 3-D Printers and ‘Chicken Cells’

“The project aims to create the world’s first laboratory-produced chicken nuggets.” Read More

Nick Cannon Sits Down with Rabbi Following Anti-Semitic Controversy

Nick Cannon returned to his podcast for a sit down down with Rabbi Abraham Cooper to discuss the anti-Semitic controversy he found himself embroiled in last week. Read More

TAMAR BRAXTON BF’S 911 CALL RAISES FAMILY’S EYEBROWS… Why Talk WeTV Beef???

Tamar Braxton‘s family is puzzled by her boyfriend’s actions the night of her apparent suicide attempt … and they’re alarmed by his influence over her emotions. Read More

KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR SON SUED BY ALLEGED STABBING VICTIM… You Fractured My Skull!!!

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s son is now being sued after he was accused of stabbing his neighbor in June … with the alleged victim claiming he suffered a skull fracture and brain bleed in the attack. Read More

Virus antibodies fade fast but not necessarily protection

New research suggests that antibodies the immune system makes to fight the new coronavirus may only last a few months in people with mild illness, but that doesn’t mean protection also is gone or that it won’t be possible to develop an effective vaccine. Read More

