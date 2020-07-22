LOCAL NEWS: TownHall Cleveland Restaurant Staff Member Tested Positive for COVID-19

One of the employees at a well-known and talked about Cleveland bar and eatery has come down with the coronavirus disease.

The business where this person works is TownHall restaurant in the city’s Ohio City district.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

According to a spokesperson for the City of Cleveland, an investigative staff was sent to the restaurant to make sure they were following the ordinance of sanitizing before reopening to the public. If a business does not comply, it is subject to civil penalties which are also outlined in the ordinance.

It is not known if TownHall has been “compliant” with the city’s authorization.

