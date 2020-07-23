CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

Local News: The Promise Is Fulfilled, LeBron James ‘I PROMISE Village’

Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade and Rally

Source: David Liam Kyle / Getty

If there is one thing that no one can accuse ‘Just That Kid From Akron’, LeBron James of doing is forgetting where he came from and he uses that old saying of where he comes from to fuel his desire to help others that grew up just like him to make things better for them.  So when an 18 year old LeBron James was drafted number 1 in the NBA a draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers fresh out of St. Vincent St. Mary’s high school in 2003, he made a promise and in July of 2020 one of his many promises has once again been fulfilled.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

The LeBron James Family Foundation is preparing to welcome the first of 16 families into a building they call the “I PROMISE Village,” a residential apartment building on Rhodes Avenue that was established to meet unique needs of some area families.  Read More

LeBron And Savannah James Are #ParentGoals
12 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

akron , I PROMISE Village , LeBron James

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
DMX at House of Blues Chicago on May 4, 2019
The Battle of The Dawgs Was Lit !!…
 1 hour ago
07.23.20
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West at arriv...
Kanye West: I’m “Trying To Get Divorced” From…
 20 hours ago
07.22.20
Kim Kardashian Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Is Speaking Up and Asks For…
 21 hours ago
07.22.20
Teyana Taylor Album Release Party
Kanye West Is Now Claiming Kim K Had…
 24 hours ago
07.22.20
Exclusives
Close