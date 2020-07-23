Local News: The Promise Is Fulfilled, LeBron James ‘I PROMISE Village’

If there is one thing that no one can accuse ‘Just That Kid From Akron’, LeBron James of doing is forgetting where he came from and he uses that old saying of where he comes from to fuel his desire to help others that grew up just like him to make things better for them. So when an 18 year old LeBron James was drafted number 1 in the NBA a draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers fresh out of St. Vincent St. Mary’s high school in 2003, he made a promise and in July of 2020 one of his many promises has once again been fulfilled.

The LeBron James Family Foundation is preparing to welcome the first of 16 families into a building they call the “I PROMISE Village,” a residential apartment building on Rhodes Avenue that was established to meet unique needs of some area families. Read More