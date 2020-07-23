The Bijou Star Files: New Charges For Derek Chauvin Tax Evasion

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 23, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Derek Chauvin, ex-officer charged in George Floyd’s death, accused of tax evasion

Derek Chauvin and his estranged wife have been charged with failing to file tax returns and underreporting income.

Ohio’s mask mandate begins Thursday, says Gov. Mike DeWine

As of Thursday at 6 p.m., masks will be mandated in all Ohio counties across the state. Previously, masks had only been mandated for counties that had reached the state's Level 3 coronavirus (COVID-19) risk level.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he wouldn’t support repealing House Bill 6

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he wouldn't support the repealing of the bill that's at the center of a federal bribery case.

Local school systems investing in spray and fog machines to clean amid COVID-19 concerns

Local school districts are investing into spraying and fogging systems to help them clean this school year. Parma City Schools Superintendent Charles Smialek says his district invested in the professional grade spraying system.

LEBRON JAMES FAMILY FOUNDATION READY TO WELCOME FAMILIES INTO ‘I PROMISE VILLAGE’

The renovated Akron apartment building will provide transitional housing for students & their families who may be facing challenges, including homelessness.

Republicans seeking $100 weekly unemployment extension, down from $600

The $600 per week Congress gave out starting in March is set to expire Friday as millions remain out of work.

Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back At Draya For The Recent Comments She Made

Draya joined a podcast and during the interview, she made comments about Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez.

‘KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS’ NOT FILMING KANYE’S BIPOLAR EPISODE And Kids Too

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" is NOT documenting any of Kanye West's current bipolar episode — and the order came down from Kim herself

KANYE WEST LEAVES RANCH WITH DAMON DASH …Just for a Walmart Run

Kanye West has a steady stream of close friends showing up in Wyoming — the latest being Damon Dash, who he took for an essential items shopping trip.

KFC To Debut 3D-Printed Chicken This Fall: It’s The Meat Of The Future

This Fall, KFC, the fast-food chain known for its finger-lickin' chicken, will be debuting a new restaurant concept, 3D-printed chicken, otherwise known as "the meat of the future."

Philadelphia District Attorney Says Federal Agents Will’ Face Criminal Charges’ If They Act Unlawfully

There are reports of unidentifiable federal agents running amuck in Portland, with protesters being arrested, beaten, and people snatched off the streets by agents in unmarked vehicles.

Whitewashing, Literally: California Town Erases #BlackLivesMatter Mural Because KKKaren Asked For “MAGA 2020” Mural

Black Lives Matter isn't a controversial statement. It isn't even a political statement. It's a statement of fact. Statements of fact don't need counterpoints. However, if you let a socially-corrosive Karen in Redwood City, California tell it, there are "alternative facts" that she desperately needs to publicize.

Erykah Badu Announces ‘Entangled’ Line of Vagina-Scented Incense

Clearly been inspired by the Jada Pinkett Smith/August Alisna affair drama. Erykah Badu has announced a new line of vagina-scented incense called "Entanglement," which she plans to sell on her online store "all thru august," she said.

Trump says he is sending ‘hundreds’ of federal law enforcement officers to Chicago

The president continues to paint cities run by Democrats as out of control and poorly managed.

