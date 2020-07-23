LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland to Be Greeted With Federal Agents Thanks to Operation Legend

The Justice Department is set to send federal agents to Cleveland and other cites as part of “Operation Legend.”

That project is named after a 4-year-old “shot and killed” in June in Kansas City named LeGend Taliferro. He was shot while was dozing in his room and was “pronounced dead” at a hospital close to his and his family’s residence as reported by the FBI.

Soon after his death came the announcement of “Operation Legend” by Attorney General William Barr.

Now, after sending “more than 200 federal law enforcement agents” to Kansas City, there’s more expansion in the works.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced the expansion of the operation to additional cities with a timetable of around three weeks. According to The White House, the Justice Department will expand the program into Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago, Albuquerque and Milwaukee soon.

The national government is even investing $61 million to bring in more police officers and federal agents who might end up moving to Cleveland and other cities targeted in this project.

So as you can see, Cleveland is listed as the cities that part of “Operation Legend.”

However, the news has been surprising to those at City Hall, who has issued a statement in response to having federal agents coming to the city:

Here is what U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge, representing Ohio’s 11th District that includes Cleveland and Akron, has put out in her statement:

