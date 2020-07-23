CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Lakewood’s Angelo’s Pizza Once Again Shuts Down Its Dining Area Due to COVID-19

After reopening its dining room on June 30, the popular Angelo’s Pizza in Lakewood has decided on July 23 to go back to being a delivery and carryout restaurant.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Angelo’s said the reclosure was out of concern for both customers and staff.

While the dining room will not be open, Angelo’s will still offer delivery and curbside pickup.

Any news as to when Angelo’s will reopen is going to be announced on its Facebook page.

Click here to read more.

 

