Local News: No Federal Troops Coming to Cleveland

The news of the past few weeks has been President Trump sending federal troops into major cities, such as Portland and possibly Chicago to help ‘regulate’ protesters and crime violence turning communities into what look like civil war zones. However as it pertains to the City of Cleveland, the police chief is singing a remix to Warren G featuring Nate Dogg ‘Regulators’.

♫ Regulators don’t mount up…All of you folks know what’s up with 216 !! ♫

According to Police Chief Calvin D. Williams in a press conference given in Cleveland along side of Mayor Frank G Jackson and other officials:

“There are no federal troops coming to the city of Cleveland,” “There are local, state and federal investigators here who are working together to combat violent crime in partnered law enforcement efforts.”

