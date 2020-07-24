The Bijou Star Files: Cookie Lyon Survived Car Explosion and COVID To Get Spinoff

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 24, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Taraji P. Henson Developing An ‘Empire’ Spinoff As She Signs A First-Look Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

Although Empire is over, it looks like we’ll be getting more of Cookie Lyon. Read More

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine calls for House Bill 6 to be repealed and replaced

While he said he still supports the policy, Ohio Governor Mike said he believes House Bill 6 should be repealed and replaced. Read More

Trump cancels Jacksonville segment of Republican National Convention

Convention events will still be held in North Carolina as cases of coronavirus spike in Florida. Read More

President Trump planning to send federal agents to Cleveland to combat ‘unacceptable violence’; city says it’s not aware of move

The White House claims the recent surge in officers is to help maintain ‘law & order,’ but the initiative has brought widespread controversy. Read More

HUD revokes Obama-era rule designed to diversify the suburbs

The rule will be replaced with one that reduces the burden on local jurisdictions to prove that they are actively taking steps to address racial segregation. Read More

Congressman John Lewis to lie in state at U.S. Capitol

The late Rep. John Robert Lewis will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. Read More

Yankees, Nationals players kneel with long, black ribbon before game

The moment, taking place prior to the national anthem, was a poignant reference to the racial reckoning happening in the U.S. Read More

Local teachers unions demand remote learning this fall

Educators say there are too many unknowns. Read More

Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr. coming out of retirement for September exhibition fight

‘Iron Mike’ tweeted a hype video trailer for the fight on Thursday, saying, ‘I. AM. BACK.’ Read More

Ann Taylor owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Ascena joins a growing list of retailers that have filed for bankruptcy in recent weeks, including Brooks Brothers, Neiman Marcus, J.C. Penney, and J. Crew. Read More

Woman Damn Near Blows Herself Up While Setting Fire to Her Ex-Boyfriend’s Car [Video]

A woman was nearly blown to pieces after allegedly setting fire to her ex-boyfriend’s car. Read More

Joy Reid Brings In Near-Record Numbers for MSNBC’s ‘The ReidOut’ Premiere

Joy Reid pulled in near-record numbers of viewers for the premiere of her new MSNBC show ‘The ReidOut’ on Monday night. Read More

North Carolina $10M Lotto Winner, 52, Charged With Murder of 23-Year-Old Woman

A North Carolina man who won $10million in the lottery has been charged with murder. Read More

Sony Creates A Wearable Air Conditioner

As temperatures continue to rise, especially in the summer months, people around the world are looking for a way to stay cool. Read More

Kanye West And Kim Kardashian West May Be Calling It Quits; Sources Claim The Two Have Grown Apart And Considering Divorce

According to the source, although they have been publicly supportive of one another, they’ve been going in separate directions over the last few years. Read More

Black Twitter Responds To Resellers Purchasing Telfar Bags; Company Says Store Put On Pause Until Resellers Are Rooted Out

Black Twitter is upset that people are buying TELFAR luxury bags and reselling them for a higher price. Read More

Texas School District Unanimously Votes To Uphold Grooming Policy That Led To Suspension Of Black Students Over Dreadlocks

A Texas school district is refusing to make changes to its grooming policy that led to two Black students being suspended earlier this year. Read More

CDC guidelines for reopening schools emphasize getting students back in classroom

The guidelines lay out the social, emotional and mental risks of keeping students at home and give broad outlines on how to resume in-person instruction. Read More

Will Smith responds to fan’s ‘entanglement’ joke: ‘I’m definitely gonna block you’

Will Smith can appreciate a funny joke, just not when it’s about his marriage. Read More

