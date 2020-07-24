LOCAL NEWS: Youngstown Woman Gets House Arrest for Having Intercourse with Two Dogs

A woman has recently learned her fate after facing a Youngstown, Ohio judge.

Tiffany Riley had pleaded guilty for executing a sexual act with two Shih Tzu dogs. She was “pleading to bestiality and animal cruelty.”

Now, Riley has been sentenced, but not for what those outraged were expecting.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

A judge sentenced her to 90 days of house arrest and ordered her to pay a $750 fine. She will also be prohibited from having pets for life.

Riley’s lawyer says she was “highly intoxicated” when she committed those acts.

Charges against Riley came after police officers discovered footage of a female having sex with the two dogs, one of whom was “pregnant with puppies.” She was later identified after those officers received tips from the public.

