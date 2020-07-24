CORONAVIRUS: Cuyahoga County Presents a New Website to Report on Those Not Complying with Mandates

Cuyahoga County has unveiled a new way for individuals and users to share their exposure with businesses and organizations that are not following rules and guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic, especially facial coverings.

Introducing a new website from the county where those who are not following those mandates set by the state of Ohio and others can report and leave reviews.

Patrons are encouraged to submit their positive and negative feedback about businesses’ compliance with mask orders, sanitation practices and social distancing. Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish compared the site to Yelp or Rotten Tomatoes, adding customers can check the map before visiting an establishment.

Included on a map from the county’s new website are “bars, restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations” and other places of operation that will give those a heads up before they venture out safely.

The map also indicates which businesses and organizations are in full, partial, and non-compliance. There is also different colors to separate one section from another with green for “Full Compliance,” yellow for “Partial Compliance,” and red for “Non-compliance.”

Budish also mentioned that physical distancing, facial coverings, and hand washing and sanitizing are still extremely important to follow and commit to everyday.

To access Cuyahoga County’s Mask Compliance website, click here.

