CLOSE
Coronavirus COVID-19
HomeCoronavirus COVID-19

CORONAVIRUS: Cuyahoga County Presents a New Website to Report on Those Not Complying with Mandates

Portrait of a mature man with protective face mask in the office

Source: ozgurdonmaz / Getty

Cuyahoga County has unveiled a new way for individuals and users to share their exposure with businesses and organizations that are not following rules and guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic, especially facial coverings.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

Introducing a new website from the county where those who are not following those mandates set by the state of Ohio and others can report and leave reviews.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Patrons are encouraged to submit their positive and negative feedback about businesses’ compliance with mask orders, sanitation practices and social distancing.

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish compared the site to Yelp or Rotten Tomatoes, adding customers can check the map before visiting an establishment.

Included on a map from the county’s new website are “bars, restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations” and other places of operation that will give those a heads up before they venture out safely.

The map also indicates which businesses and organizations are in full, partial, and non-compliance.  There is also different colors to separate one section from another with green for “Full Compliance,” yellow for “Partial Compliance,” and red for “Non-compliance.”

Budish also mentioned that physical distancing, facial coverings, and hand washing and sanitizing are still extremely important to follow and commit to everyday.

To access Cuyahoga County’s Mask Compliance website, click here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Sladic and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of ozgurdonmaz and Getty Images

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!
reopening ohio plan + phases
3 photos

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Their Baby Boy,…
 4 hours ago
07.24.20
Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox Reveals Black Lives Matter Banner…
 1 day ago
07.23.20
Washington Football Team
NFL’s Washington Redskins Changing Its Name to the…
 1 day ago
07.23.20
DMX at House of Blues Chicago on May 4, 2019
The Battle of The Dawgs Was Lit !!…
 1 day ago
07.23.20
Exclusives
Close