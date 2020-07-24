CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland School District Will Have Online-Only Classes For The First Nine Weeks

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has announced how it will start the 2020-21 academic year.

CEO Eric Gordon says all of the city school will have “virtual-only classes” during the first nine weeks.

Gordon also said that the district is currently working to ensure that every family has the necessary tools, including devices and internet connection, to give access to the online classroom.

After the first nine weeks — which will comprise the first quarter of the academic calendar — Gordon said that the goal is to get students back in the classroom.

Gordon did add that adjustments could be made depending on how things turn out in, or right before, the second quarter.

The school district has also released a plan in a 34-page guide, which includes “for when students would eventually get back in the classroom such as face mask and social distancing rules.”

To read the CMSD 2020 reopening plan, click here.

Gordon says the reason for going online-only for the beginning of the upcoming school year is due to fears and worries from parents and teachers.

 

Click here to read more.

 

