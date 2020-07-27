The Bijou Star Files: Kanye Tells Kim Sorry, Meek Says His Girl Is Out

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 27, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

KANYE WEST I WANNA APOLOGIZE TO MY WIFE, KIM K… ‘Please Forgive Me’

A sign of hope … Kanye West has just apologized to Kim Kardashian for a flurry of public jabs … asking for her forgiveness. Read More

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

I did not cover her like she has covered https://t.co/A2FwdMu0YU Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

KANYE WEST DROPPED $30K TO GET ON IL BALLOT

Kanye West‘s last-ditch effort to make the presidential ballot in his home state worked … but it cost him a nice chunk of change. Read More

Meek Mill Confirms Split From Girlfriend Milano Harris

The rapper took to social media to announce that he and girlfriend Milan ‘Milano’ Harris have split. Read More

OSUNDAIRO BROS. GET STUFF BACK FROM JUSSIE CASE …But Not Ski Mask and Hat

Jussie Smollett‘s alleged “attackers” picked up some of their possessions seized by cops over a year ago — including a large gun — but the judge said they still gotta wait for a couple more infamous items. Read More

UFOS Long Beach Sighting???

This footage was taken Sunday out in Long Beach, CA — about 25 minutes south of central L.A. — and it appears to show a UFO-like object in the air bolt across the sky at lightning-quick speed and disappear out of frame — all while of-this-world fighter jets fly above. Read More

CONGRESSMAN JOHN LEWIS PROCESSION CROSSES FAMED EDMUND PETTUS BRIDGE

The final goodbye to John Lewis, the civil rights icon who helped change America, just took an emotional turn as his casket was taken over the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Read More

“I gave a little blood on that bridge. I thought I was going to die. I thought I saw death.” –John Lewis

DON KING BURIES THE HATCHET WITH MIKE TYSON… We’re Talking Again!

The war between Mike Tyson and Don King is officially over — so says Don King who says the two have finally made peace after decades of animosity. Read More

REGIS PHILBIN DEAD AT 88 Cause of Death: Heart Disease

TMZ has confirmed with the Medical Examiner that Regis died from heart disease. He was pronounced dead Saturday at Greenwich Hospital in Greenwich, CT. Read More

BIZ MARKIE HOSPITALIZED FOR WEEKS

Biz Markie has been hospitalized for weeks, TMZ has learned, for a serious illness … sources connected to the rapper tell TMZ. Read More

MCDONALD’S ARREST COP DRAGS WOMAN ACROSS PAVEMENT FACE FIRST

A San Jose cop has been benched after dragging a woman across a parking lot face first. Read More

MIKE TYSON VS. ROY JONES JR. I’M WORRIED THEY’LL GET SERIOUSLY HURT… Says George Foreman

George Foreman says Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.‘s return to the boxing ring is a “beautiful thing” … but admits he is scared the legendary pugilists could be seriously hurt. Read More

MEGAN THEE STALLION DOCTORS OPERATED ON HER FEET …Treated for ‘Gunshot Injury

Megan Thee Stallion‘s injuries to her feet, after Tory Lanez allegedly shot her, were so bad she had to go into the operating room … Read More

TEKASHI 6IX9INE I SIGNED $5 MILLION LIVE STREAM DEAL … For One Performance!!!

Tekashi 6ix9ine just lined up a serious payday to perform his upcoming album online … the rapper tells us he just inked a massive deal for a single live stream concert. Read More

CIARA & RUSSELL WILSON NEW BABY BOY FOR THE WIN!!!

Ciara and Russell Wilson just made sure they will NOT raise a loser … ’cause their new baby boy’s name is literally Win!!! Read More

LEBRON JAMES DEMANDS JUSTICE FOR BREONNA TAYLOR

The Lakers made their return to the court for the first time in 135 days on Thursday … but LeBron James had more important things to discuss afterward. Read More

TikTok Establishes $200M Fund To Pay Creators For Their Content!

This generation of TikTok’ers may have joined the app for entertainment, but it looks like they might be able to get a bag from it, too! We have seen so many dances, challenges, and hilarious videos go viral, and even get national attention because of their popularity, and the app is ready to give coins to creators. Read More

A Medical Student Noticed How There Wasn’t Enough Information On How Medical Symptoms Look On Darker Skin–Now He’s Writing A Book About It

It’s so important that we demand inclusivity in all places, but especially in the medical field, where it could be a matter of life or death. A 20-year-old medical student found himself repeatedly asking the same question during his studies: “But what will it look like on darker skin?” Read More

Boosie Says No One Can Beat R.Kelly In A ‘Verzuz’ Battle–Says He Has More Hits Than Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder & Beyonce (Video)

In an interview with VladTV, Boosie got candid about a few things! The interview opened with his thoughts Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith and August Alsina’s entanglement, and somewhere it took a turn from one messy topic, to another messy topic, featuring R.Kelly. Read More

Chris Brown ‘Humbly’ Dismisses the Idea of a Verzuz Battle Against Usher

The internet has been in hot debate about who would win in a ‘Verzuz’ battle between Chris Brown and Usher. Read More

Another $1,200 stimulus check? What we know so far

No law is passed, but now both Republican and Democrat lawmakers support sending Americans another batch of $1,200 checks, adjusted for income and family size. Read More

‘Hit the reset button’ | Health professionals urge US shut down again in open letter

At least 150 health experts are calling on government leaders to close and start over to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Read More

Friends keep promise from nearly 30 years ago, split $22 million jackpot

Friends Tom Cook and Joseph Feeney shook hands in 1992 and promised that if either one of them ever won the Powerball jackpot, they would split the money, now the promised has been fulfilled. Read More

