The Bijou Star Files: 50 Cent Turned The Strap On Himself !?

50 Cent Apologizes for Sharing Megan Thee Stallion Meme: ‘I Didn’t Think This Shit Was Real’

The rapper took to social media to apologize to Megan Thee Stallion after sharing a meme that made fun of her getting shot. Read More

MEGAN THEE STALLION SOBBING OVER GUNSHOT INJURY …No Mention of Tory Lanez

Megan Thee Stallion is ready to talk about her injuries after the shooting she says she endured, but she’s still fighting back tears — and, notably, NOT spilling names … including Tory Lanez. Read More

Cleveland Clinic earns top honors: Ranked #2 hospital in America, #1 for heart care

University Hospitals also earned high honors in the new rankings released by U.S. News & World Report. Read More

Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic to host first presidential debate on September 29

The debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will take place in the Health Education Campus’ Samson Pavilion. Read More

Moderna starts recruiting volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine, including at Beachwood test site

Velocity Clinical Research, with a site located in Beachwood, is one of the companies conducting the clinical trials. Read More

Reopening Report Card: Cleveland Metropolitan School District works to close digital divide

School leaders are working to decrease the number of students without technology or internet to resume their studies this fall. Read More

GOP unveils ‘HEALS’ Act with another round of $1,200 stimulus checks

Here is who qualifies for a second stimulus check under the Senate Republicans’ proposal. The plan has a big change when it comes to the extra $500 for dependents. Read More

Reports: Internal inquiry launched into alleged toxic work culture at ‘Ellen’

WarnerMedia has reportedly launched in internal investigation into workplace conditions at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” following an alleged accusation toxic culture behind the scenes of the popular daytime talk show. Read More

Google to keep most of its employees at home until July 2021

Google previously planned to keep most of its offices closed through the rest of this year. The prolonged closure could influence other employers to follow suit. Read More

KANYE WEST FACING BIG HURDLE IN ILLINOIS …Just to Get on Prez Ballot

Kanye West‘s bid to get on the Illinois ballot for President has just hit a bump in the road — as in, serious objections about the petition signatures he’s submitted. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN BREAKS DOWN CRYING During Tense Visit With Kanye

We just got these pics of Kim and Kanye as they returned to the ranch after making a pit stop at Wendy’s, and she is visibly upset … crying as she and Kanye talk it out. He seems animated and it appears the conversation is somewhat contentious. Read More

NFL HELMET TRIBUTES SHOW FULL NAMES OF POLICE BRUTALITY VICTIMS… New End Zone Phrase Too

When, and if, the NFL returns … THIS is what many of the players’ helmets will look like — names like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor emblazoned on the back. Read More

Oprah Winfrey to Host New Apple TV+ Series, The Oprah Conversation

The Oprah Conversation will be filmed remotely because of COVID-19, Oprah Winfrey isn’t letting the coronavirus slow down her passion for making connections. Read More

Planet Fitness to require members and guests to wear masks in clubs at all times

Planet Fitness employees are currently required to wear masks, Planet Fitness policies say. Members and guests who forget a mask will be provided with one. Planet Fitness, one of the country’s largest gym franchises, announced Monday that members and visitors working out in their clubs will have to wear masks beginning Aug. 1. Read More

Walmart And Other Major Retailers Will No Longer Enforce Mask Policies For Fear Of Staff Being Attacked By Angry Customers

Walmart and several other stores are really caught between a rock and a hard place. While wanting to keep employees AND customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, enforcing mask policies has also proven to be hazardous to people’s physical health. Read More

Bow Wow Says He Wanted To Battle Fabolous On Verzuz But Explains Why It “Makes No Sense” For Him To Participate Now

Verzuz battles are supposed to be about friendly competition and appreciation for music over the years, which is why fans are asking Bow Wow to step in the ring and give us some hits from our childhoods! Unfortunately, Bow says she doesn’t want to battle, and he has plenty of reasons why. Read More

Black-Owned Magazine ‘Cue the Culture’ Launches to Amplify Black Voices in Social Media

Black-owned digital entertainment company, Quartermain Media LLC, is celebrating the launch of ‘Cue the Culture’ magazine. Read More

Jermaine Dupri Says Working With Janet Jackson Again Is Unlikely: ‘I Feel Cheated’

Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri won’t be making music together anytime soon — according to Jermaine. Read More

Robin Givens Hopes Jamie Foxx’s Mike Tyson Biopic Doesn’t Rewrite History

“Jamie Foxx has already started bulking up to play Mike Tyson in a new biopic — but the movie comes with some complicated feelings for the boxer’s ex-wife, Robin Givens. Read More

Google Wants To Create Smart Tattoos That Will Turn Your Skin Into A Touchpad

Google is developing plans to usher in a new wave of innovation by creating wearable technology. Read More

Octavia Spencer Calls On Hollywood To Cast More People With Disabilities: ‘We Should And Can Do Better’

Octavia Spencer is calling on Hollywood to cast more people with disabilities. Read More

NBA Star Kyrie Irving Commits $1.5 Million To WNBA Players Who Chose Not To Play In The 2020 Season

NBA star Kyrie Irving is using hit platform and wealth to help his WNBA peers. He has committed to donating $1.5 million to help support the income of WNBA players who chose not to play in the 2020 season. Read More

Erykah Badu Wants To Perform From Home In Bed: Claims She’s Probably The Laziest Artist In Dallas

Handling the 2020 quarantine amidst the COVID-19 pandemic has been different for everyone, but for singer Erykah Badu , it has enlightened her on how much she loves being at home.

Erykah Badu opened up in an interview Read More

T.I.’s Daughter, Deyjah Harris, Posts Cryptic Messages To Parents: Watch How You Speak To Your Children…I Still Love You But From A Distance

T.I. & Tiny’s Friends & Family Hustle star Deyjah Harris has posted several cryptic messages, leaving Twitter users wondering if she is referring to her dad, rapper T.I. Read More

Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend Is “Very Controlling” Says Source & Wanted Her New Reality Show To Be More About Him, Now Wants Show Axed Because Of How He’s Portrayed

There are new details surrounding Tamar Braxton’s alleged issues with her new reality show “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” and her boyfriend David Adefeso’s involvement have been revealed. Read More

