Since Tamar Braxton’s alleged suicide attempt, more information is surfacing. Her new WE tv reality show “Get Ya Life!” has been postponed and apparently, her boyfriend has been trying to control the entire thing. Sources are saying that he was not included in the show as much as he would like which also

In other news, Offset’s baby mama is coming for his coins because she wants her kids to get all the rapper kid perks as well.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend Is Allegedly Controlling & Wanted To Take Over Her Reality Show [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com