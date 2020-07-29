The Bijou Star Files: LBJ Commits To Help Felons Regain Right To Vote

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 29, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

LeBron James Commits $100k To Help Felons Regain Right To Vote

NBA superstar, LeBron James is putting his money where his mouth is. On Friday (July 24), his “More Than A Vote” initiative committed $100,000 to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition to help felons regain their constitutional right to vote. Read More

KANYE WEST GROWING CAMPAIGN STAFF VOWS …We’re Serious About Running

Kanye West is getting super serious in his bid for the White House … his campaign is beefing up its staff and bringing in tons of folks with political know-how. Read More

REP. MAXINE WATERS FEARS TRUMP WON’T LEAVE WHITE HOUSE IF HE LOSES …Could Civil War Follow???

Rep. Maxine Waters fears what’s going on in Portland could be a sign of trouble to come in November … IF President Trump loses the election, and refuses to give up power. Read More

JULIANNE, EVA & TRACEE ACCEPTED THE CHALLENGE!!! To Push Women Empowerment

Julianne Hough, Eva Longoria and Tracee Ellis Ross are just some of the MANY celebrities who have jumped on the #ChallengeAccepted train. Females nominating other females to post a B/W selfie in an effort to promote women empowerment. Read More

GEORGE FLOYD LIGHT HOLOGRAM GOING ON TOUR …Through Southern States

George Floyd‘s memory, and the worldwide movement his murder started, is being honored with a new hologram that will be on full display across several Southern states. Read More

MACKENZIE SCOTT Bezos’ Ex-Wife Donates $1.7 BILLION TO CHARITY!!!

MacKenzie Scott truly is putting her money where her mouth is — she just announced she’s donated nearly 2 BILLION BUCKS to a slew of charities. Read More

TAMAR BRAXTON REALITY SHOW POSTPONED After Apparent Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton‘s upcoming reality show premiere is being pushed back by the network after the apparent suicide attempt that sent her to a hospital. Read More

KFC SECRET RECIPE CROCS ARE HOT TICKET… Finger Lickin’ Gone!!!

The more bizarre, the better, apparently — a fashion collab between KFC and Crocs is a rousing success … KFC says its fried chicken-scented shoes are already sold out!!! Read More

PATRICK MAHOMES BECOMES K.C. ROYALS PART OWNER… ‘I’m Honored’

Patrick Mahomes is the king of Kansas City — the Chiefs superstar is now a part-owner of the Royals, the team announced Tuesday. Read More

Twitter Temporarily Suspends Donald Trump Jr.’s Account For Spreading Coronavirus Misinformation

Alexa, tell Donnie to come get his son! Twitter has temporarily suspended Donald Trump Jr.’s tweeting capabilities Read More

A Petition Addressed To The Department Of Homeland Security Has Been Started To Have Tory Lanez Deported

Fans are definitely riding for Meg, as one fan has started a petition to have Tory deported. Read More

Tiffany Haddish Says Racism Is Making Her Have Second Thoughts About Having Children [Video]

Tiffany Haddish is open to the idea of having kids, but she says in a new interview that the state of the world for Black people is giving her second thoughts. Read More

Universal and AMC Theatres Agree to Theatrical Releases Coming Out on VOD Sooner, But Not Simultaneously

AMC and Universal have come to an agreement a few months after Universal declared they’d no longer show the studio’s pictures in theaters. Read More

Rihanna Sends Megan Thee Stallion Flowers After Shooting: ‘Wishing You a Full and Speedy Recovery’ [Photo]

Rihanna is making sure Megan Thee Stallion feels the love. Read More

Ohio child care providers permitted to return to full class sizes on Aug. 9, Gov. Mike DeWine announces

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced that child care providers in the state will be permitted to return to full capacity beginning on Aug. 9. Read More

Michigan Woman Arrested, Charged with Arson After Viral Car Explosion [Video]

The woman seen in a now-viral video attempting to set a Black jeep on fire has been arrested and charged with arson. Read More

Issa Rae, Zendaya, Jeremy Pope, Tracee Ellis Ross and More Earn 2020 Emmys Nominations [Video]

The 72nd Emmys nominations are out and some of our fave actors, actresses, and TV shows are up for awards this year. Read More

Trump Cancels Yankees First Pitch That He Was Never Invited To

Donald Trump stood on the briefing room stage on Thursday and told a room full of reporters that he was invited to throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium on August 15. The announcement came as a surprise not only to White House staff but to Yankees officials as well. Read More

Cam’ron Comes To Jay-Z’s Defense After Faizon Love Calls Him Out Over His Drug Dealing Past: “Faizon Don’t Know What The Fu*k He’s Talking Bout”

Faizon Love took a shot at Jay-Z’s past as a drug dealer, and Cam’ron quickly came to Hov’s defense. Read More

The USPS and Election Offices Are Urging People To Request Mail-In Ballots 15 Days Before The November Election, The Earlier The Better

The United States Postal Service is urging people who want to vote by mail for the November election to request their ballots 15 days prior to the election. Read More

Team Of Researchers Say Blood Test Can Detect Cancerous Cells Before Symptoms Appear

According to a research team based in China, a recent study shows that a blood test can identify cancer up to four years before a person experiences the symptoms. Read More

Bobby Brown Claims He Taught Michael Jackson How To Moonwalk

Legendary singer Bobby Brown sat down with rapper Fat Joe on his IG Live show and revealed something that even Joe was surprised about, Bobby claims that he in fact taught Michael Jackson how to do the Moonwalk. Read More

Business Owners: Master P & BET Team Up For $10K Give Away & 1 Hour Mentor Call

Are you a small business owner or know a small business owner that can use $10k and an 1hr long mentor call from Master P? The legendary music mogul and entrepreneur has teamed up with BET for an opportunity of a lifetime. Read More

Drake Officially Has The Most Billboard Top 10s In History

Drake is making history again! His latest collaborations with DJ Khaled, “Popstar” and “Greece” cemented Drake’s 39th and 40th entries in the top 10 of the Billboard charts – making him the artist with the most top 10s in music history, according to Billboard. Both of his latest songs have garnered more than 20,000 streams apiece. Read More

Draya Michele – Speculation She Was Allegedly Dropped By Savage X Fenty For Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Swimsuit designer, Draya Michele, is trending on Twitter after social media users allege that she has been dropped from Savage X Fentyfor her recent domestic violence comments. Read More

We Can’t Make This Up: Terry Crews Created An Acronym For C.O.O.N.; Gets DRAGGED To The “Yessuh Boss” In The Sky

Terry Crews’ descent into parody has been one of the more fascinating developments in celebrity-dom. There was a time when he was revered as some sort of beacon of truth who stood up for himself and stood up for the rights of the marginalized people. Read More

