2020 Emmy Nominations: Complete List of Nominees
Posted 8 hours ago
With our new way of life, people are diving deeper into shows–both new and old. On Tuesday, nominations for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced. Nominations include new series like Euphoria and Little Fires Everywhere but also some old favorites like Curb Your Enthusiasm and This Is Us. Out of all the streaming platforms, Netflix took the lead with 160 nominations.
Dead to Me (Netflix)
The Good Place (NBC)
Insecure (HBO)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
What We Do In the Shadow (FX Networks)
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
Outstanding Television Movie
American Son (Netflix)
Bad Education (HBO)
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Mrs. America (FX Networks)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO)
Don Cheadle, Black Monday (Showtime)
Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me (Netflix)
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)
Steve Carell, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Brian Cox, Succession (HBO)
Billy Porter, Pose (FX Networks)
Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)
Outstanding Lead Actress In a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC America)
Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (BBC America)
Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)
Outstanding Competition Program
The Masked Singer (FOX)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education (HBO)
Paul Mescal, Normal People (Hulu)
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood (Netflix)
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True (HBO)
Outstanding Lead Actress In a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America (FX Networks)
Shira Haas, Unorthodox (Netflix)
Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)
Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix)
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession (HBO)
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Kieran Culkin Succession (HBO)
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (HBO)
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place (NBC)
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen (HBO)
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen (HBO)
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable KimmySchmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen (HBO)
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood (Netflix)
Jim Parsons, Hollywood (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX Networks)
Toni Collette, Unbelievable (Netflix)
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America (FX Networks)
Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO)
Holland Taylor, Hollywood (Netflix)
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America (FX Networks)
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place (NBC)
Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Kate McKinnon Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
Yvonne Orji, Insecure (HBO)
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)
Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)
Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve (BBC America)
Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies (HBO)
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black (Netflix)
Cherry Jones, Succession (HBO)
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us (NBC)
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)
Harriet Walter, Succession (HBO)
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Jason Bateman, The Outsider (HBO)
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)
James Cromwell, Succession (HBO)
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (Netflix)
Martin Short, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Bette Midler, The Politician (Netflix)
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place (NBC)
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Dev Patel, Modern Love (Prime Video)
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Fred Willard, Modern Family (ABC)
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” and “Good Times” (ABC)
The Oscars (ABC 9)
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (FOX)
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (PBS)
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix)
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special
Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)
Leah Remini: Scientology and The Aftermath (A&E)
The World According To Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)
Ugly Delicious (Netflix)
VICE (Showtime)
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye (Netflix)
Nicole Byer, Nailed It! (Netflix)
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank (ABC)
Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef (Bravo)
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It (NBC)
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Amy Schumer Learns To Cook (Food Network)
Cheer (Netflix)
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)
We’re Here (HBO)
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
Love Is Blind (Netflix)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Shark Tank (ABC)
A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special
The Apollo (HBO)
Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
Becoming (Netflix)
The Great Hack (Netflix)
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time (EPIX)
Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending” (Pop TV)
Gail Mancuso, Modern Family, “Finale Part 2” (ABC)
Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio” (Prime Video)
Matt Shakman, The Great, “The Great Pilot” (Hulu)
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage” (Prime Video)
Ramy Youssef, Ramy, “Miakhalifa.mov” (Hulu)
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Benjamin Caron, The Crown, “Aberfan” (Netflix)
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown “Cri de Coeur” (Netflix)
Mimi Leder, The Morning Show, “The Interview” (Apple TV+)
Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland, “Prisoners Of War” (Showtime)
Mark Mylod, Succession, “This Is Not For Tears” (HBO)
Andrij Parekh, Succession, “Hunting” (HBO)
Alik Sakharov, Ozark, “Fire Pink” (Netflix)
Ben Semanoff, Ozark, “Su Casa Es Mi Casa” (Netflix)
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People, “Episode 5” (Hulu)
Steph Green, Watchmen, “Little Fear Of Lightning” (HBO)
Nicole Kassell, Watchmen, “It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice” (HBO)
Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere, “Find A Way” (Hulu)
Stephen Williams, Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being” (HBO)
Maria Schrader, Unorthodox (Netflix)
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
Dime Davis, A Black Lady Sketch Show, “Born At Night, But Not Last Night” (HBO)
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff” (CBS)
Linda Mendoza, Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, “Flame Monroe” (Netflix)
David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, “Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor’s Questions About Coronavirus” (Comedy Central)
Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Episode 629” (HBO)
Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live, “Host: Eddie Murphy” (NBC)
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Louis J. Horvitz, 62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)
Pamela Fryman and Andy Fisher, Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times” (ABC)
Hamish Hamilton, Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira (FOX)
Glenn Weiss, 73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
David West Read, Schitt’s Creek, “The Presidential Suite” (Pop TV)
Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do In The Shadows, “Collaboration” (FX Networks)
Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows, “On The Run” (FX Networks)
Paul Simms, What We Do In The Shadows, “Ghosts” (FX Networks)
Tony McNamara, The Great, “The Great” (Hulu)
Michael Shur, The Good Place, “Whenever You’re Ready” (NBC)
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Jesse Armstrong, Succession, “This Is Not For Tears” (HBO)
Peter Morgan, The Crown, “Aberfan” (Netflix)
Miki Johnson, Ozark, “Fire Pink” (Netflix)
Chris Mundy, Ozark, “All In” (Netflix)
John Shiban, Ozark, “Boss Fight” (Netflix)
Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul, “Bad Choice Road” (AMC)
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul, “Bagman” (AMC)
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America, “Shirley” (FX Networks)
Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, Normal People, “Episode 3” (Hulu)
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable, “Episode 1” (Netflix)
Anna Winger, Unorthodox, “Part 1” (Netflix)
Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being” (HBO)
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
Dave Chappelle, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Hannah Gadsby, Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
John Mulaney and Marika Sawyer, John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
Patton Oswalt, Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)
Seth Meyers, Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)
Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)
Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game (Quibi)
Mamoudou Athie, Oh Jerome, No (FX Networks)
Corey Hawkins, Survive (Quibi)
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Anna Kendrick, Dummy (Quibi)
Kaitlin Olson, Flipped (Quibi)
Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)
Rain Valdez, Razor Tongue (YouTube)
Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911! (Quibi)
Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler (AMC.com)
The Good Place Presents: The Selection (NBC)
Most Dangerous Game (Quibi)
Reno 911! (Quibi)
Star Trek: Short Treks (CBS All Access)
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews (Netflix)
Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple Music)
Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues (YouTube/JimmyKimmelLive)
The Randy Rainbow Show (YouTube)
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
Between The Scenes – The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries (TBS)
National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds (National Geographic)
Pose: Identity, Family, Community (FX Networks)
RuPaul’s Drag Race Out Of The Closet (VH1)
