What Happened When a Couple Went Into a Walmart Wearing Swastika Facial Coverings

A white couple took bigotry to a whole new level at a Walmart in Minnesota on July 25.

They decided to go inside that particular business wearing face coverings with a swastika symbol on it. It happened the day after that particular state’s rule on mask wearing took effect.

Today is the first day of MN mask mandate. These pics from Walmart in Marshall, MN. (h/t Raphaella M) pic.twitter.com/7xpMdv3oOp — Erin Maye Quade (@ErinMayeQuade) July 25, 2020

Both the defiant male and female appear on a now-viral video near the checkout area with angry patrons getting on them for showing up with what appears to be hate in the twosome’s conduct.

Racist couple in Marshall, MN wearing swastikas on their mask at Walmart pic.twitter.com/sBgHr6ILC0 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 25, 2020

One man who is filming the incident was telling them “you’re sick” before adding “you have an illness. You can’t be American and wear that mask. You cannot. We literally had a war about this.”

The female appeared to have not let his comments get to her, and not only had a response to him, but also insulted Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

From Complex:

“I’m not a Nazi. I’m trying to tell people what’s going to happen in America,” she said, referring to a potential Biden presidency. “If you vote for Biden, you are going to be in Nazi Germany. That’s what it is going to be like … socialism is gonna happen in America.”

The man who was filming the terrible twosome continued by telling them “the Nazis lost” and not only to stop “wear those masks,” but also to “turn off the Fox News and wake up,” adding that they’re both “sick.”

Area authorities have commented on the incident saying they “will continue to look into the matter,” adding that they do “not condone hate or acts of intolerance.”

Walmart has been silent so far on the incident.

@Walmart is serving customers wearing Nazi symbology? Management should’ve refused them service immediately. I will be selling my stock on Monday and cease any future shopping at their stores. I encourage you to do the same. Completely unacceptable. — BrokenRobot (@Br0k3nR0b0t) July 25, 2020

Meanwhile, many had a lot to say about them on social media:

So what exactly is @Walmart policy on this? Okay with Nazi emblems on display in your stores? https://t.co/oXizwSCX59 — Howie "Scream Inside Your Heart" Cohen (@howiecohen) July 25, 2020

Our first amendment is expansive enough for Nazis to wear their Nazi flags on their faces in public, but @Walmart is a private business. Like all private businesses, Walmart has the right to ban Nazis from their stores, and to have Nazis removed from their property. Will they? https://t.co/AOmp8ToleF — Doug Lindner wears his mask over his nose (@DougLindner) July 25, 2020

People wearing nazi flag masks to WalMart: you do understand that they literally burned people in ovens right?That's like a thing that you're able to conceptualize in the morning when you choose what mask to put on right? That they literally fucking burned human beings in ovens? — Kit (mask included) (@kitpeasant) July 25, 2020

Pretty incredible that Walmart would allow people to wear Nazi paraphernalia in their stores. If memory serves, you can get up to 3 years in prison in Germany for displaying a swastika. https://t.co/oNcYjWyAk9 — Josh Sternberg (@joshsternberg) July 25, 2020

@WalmartInc WHY ARE YOU ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO SHOP IN YOUR STORES WHILE WEARING NAZI FLAGS ON THEIR FACES?!? Why are you forcing your associates to endure racist and anti-Semitic abuse in order to do their jobs??? This is an outrage! #walmart #nazism #boycottwalmart https://t.co/IDx8qA2vAy — GardenOfSafeDistance (@GardenResist1) July 25, 2020

If @Walmart can institute a mandatory mask policy it probably can institute a no Swastika policy without much pushback — Brandon Levey (@brandonalevey) July 25, 2020

