What Happened When a Couple Went Into a Walmart Wearing Swastika Facial Coverings

A white couple took bigotry to a whole new level at a Walmart in Minnesota on July 25.
They decided to go inside that particular business wearing face coverings with a swastika symbol on it. It happened the day after that particular state’s rule on mask wearing took effect.
Both the defiant male and female appear on a now-viral video near the checkout area with angry patrons getting on them for showing up with what appears to be hate in the twosome’s conduct.
One man who is filming the incident was telling them “you’re sick” before adding “you have an illness. You can’t be American and wear that mask. You cannot. We literally had a war about this.”
The female appeared to have not let his comments get to her, and not only had a response to him, but also insulted Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden.
From Complex:
“I’m not a Nazi. I’m trying to tell people what’s going to happen in America,” she said, referring to a potential Biden presidency. “If you vote for Biden, you are going to be in Nazi Germany. That’s what it is going to be like … socialism is gonna happen in America.”
The man who was filming the terrible twosome continued by telling them “the Nazis lost” and not only to stop “wear those masks,” but also to “turn off the Fox News and wake up,” adding that they’re both “sick.”
Area authorities have commented on the incident saying they “will continue to look into the matter,” adding that they do “not condone hate or acts of intolerance.”
Walmart has been silent so far on the incident.
Meanwhile, many had a lot to say about them on social media:
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of Complex
First Picture Courtesy of Johnny Louis and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Robyn Beck and Getty Images
Third through Tenth Picture, First through Third Video, and First through Ninth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Complex