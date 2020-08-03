The Bijou Star Files: Trump Wants TikTok Gone Microsoft Wants To Buy It

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 3, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

MICROSOFT WE WANNA BUY TIKTOK …After Chat with Trump

TikTok might become an American-owned company on the heels of the Trump administration’s security concerns about the app — if Microsoft can get a deal done. Read More

17-Year-Old Tampa Teenager Arrested For Hacking The Twitter Accounts Of Obama, Bill Gates And Kanye West and More

Authorities say the 17-year-old boy from Tampa who hacked into the Twitter accounts of Barack Obama, Bull Gates, and many other celebrities, isn’t your ordinary teenager, in fact, his clever attack was deemed “highly sophisticated” and a “magnitude not seen before.” Read More

With remote back-to-school, child care challenges for providers, families emerge

As school officials chalk up plans for students to learn off-site, in schools or both this fall, child care providers across the country are working to create more safe spaces and care scenarios for kids. Read More

SPACEX/NASA ASTRONAUTS RETURN TO EARTH …After 62 Days in Orbit!!!

The first message to the astronauts from mission control upon landing was, “Thank you for flying SpaceX.” Read More

DUNKIN’ DONUTS COP’S COFFEE RUNS ON PHLEGM …Chicago Employee Busted

America might run on Dunkin’ — but one of the chain’s employees allegedly runs on hatred for police, ’cause he got busted for spitting into a cop’s morning cup o’ Joe. Read More

KANYE WEST TARGETING SWING STATE OHIO… For 2020 Presidential Run

Kanye West‘s presidential campaign just got serious, because he’s gunning to get on the Ohio ballot, and that state could be a determining factor in who occupies the White House. Read More

MIKE TYSON I’M GUNNING FOR K.O. IN ROY JONES FIGHT… Responds To George Foreman

Mike Tyson says he WILL be trying to knock out Roy Jones Jr. when they step in the ring in Sept. … claiming his mentality is still “search and destroy.” Read More

Simone Biles Goes Instagram Official with New Boyfriend, NFL Player Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles has a new man and is ready to share it with the world. Read More

Frank Ocean’s Younger Brother, Ryan Breaux, Reportedly Dead Following Car Accident

Frank Ocean’s younger brother, Ryan Breaux, has passed away. Read More

MLB Star Reese McGuire’s Public Masterbation Arrest Caught on Video: ‘I Know I Shouldn’t Have Been Doing This’

Footage of MLB star Reese McGuire’s arrest for masturbating in public has been released. Read More

Mimi Faust and Ty Young Are Engaged

‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star took to Instagram to show off an engagement ring from girlfriend Ty Young. Read More

Tamar Braxton Thanks Boyfriend David Adefeso for Saving Her Life: ‘I Will Not Allow Anyone to Call You Controlling’

The reality star took to Instagram to thank boyfriend David Adefeso for saving her life and helping her through recovery after her suicide attempt. Read More

Meek Mill Allegedly Got Another Woman Pregnant Before Milan Harris Split

A third person might be involved in Meek Mill and Milan Harris a.k.a. Milano Di Rouge’s split. According to a report, the Philadelphia rapper may be getting another woman pregnant before he announced his separation from his baby mama. Read More

J. Cole Is Training for a Career in the NBA — According to Master P.

According to Master P, rapper J. Cole is currently training hard in hopes of getting a chance to make an NBA roster. Read More

Newly Unsealed Jeffrey Epstein Court Documents Reveal He Hosted Bill Clinton And “Two Young Girls” On His Private Island

Court documents unsealed Thursday, reveal that former President Bill Clinton was a guest on Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, according to a testimony from an Epstein accuser. Read More

Judge Grants Nicki Minaj’s Husband’s Request To Be Present When The Baby Is Born

The married couple is awaiting the once -in-a-lifetime moment of their first child, and of course, the rapper’s husband wants him to be by her side. But his pending criminal case was in the way. Read More

William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery’s Death, Subject of Child Molestation Investigation

One of the three men charged in the murder of the unarmed black jogger, Ahmaud Arbery, is also the subject of a child molestation investigation, Read More

Ellen DeGeneres May Want To Walk Away From Her Show; Insiders Say She “Hates Coming To Work”

It’s been a heavy last few months for the comedic talk show host. Over the past weeks, several allegations have come out against DeGeneres’ daytime talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that claims the entire production works in a “toxic” environment and hostile climate. Read More

BOXER KEVIN MCBRIDE MIKE TYSON’S LAST OPPONENT WANTS REMATCH… Come Avenge Your Loss!!!

Kevin McBride is the man who sent Tyson into retirement when the Irishman dominated Iron Mike so badly in their 2005 matchup, Tyson quit on his still before the 7th round. Read More

