LOCAL NEWS: New Campaign Underway to Have Clevelanders Support Area Businesses and Unknown Spots

Destination Cleveland has started a brand new campaign that is aimed at those living in the city, Downtown, and the suburbs as a way to get them to discover The Land and other places in a new way, while also helping to keep area businesses open, in way that is compliant with the coronavirus pandemic.

It is called CLEAN COMMITTED and the mission is to help raise interest in the “300 restaurants, attractions, hotels and other businesses” in the Greater Cleveland area that are part of the new effort.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The program is in its second phase which focuses on helping the region’s economy responsibly reopen, with the first phase of the CLEAN COMMITTED program already launched with area hospitals and tourism-related businesses focusing on cleanliness and safe operating practices. To help residents organize a Cleveland adventure, Destination Cleveland has created a 20-page guide that contains information and ideas for anyone itching to rediscover their city.

The guides should start circulating at the beginning of August.

Area residents are asked to take snapshots of themselves, family members, and even their acquaintances before sharing them on social media with the famous #ThisIsCLE hashtag. All of that should happen with facial coverings on.

Those particular posts and pictures could end up in future advertising campaigns.

