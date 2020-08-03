CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Florida Finesser Arrested For Buying Porsche With A Printed Check From Home Computer

Florida has proven itself to be one of the craziest places in the country for plenty of reasons, so just add this one to the list.

42-year-old Casey William Kelley was arrested for grand theft auto of a motor vehicle after purchasing a Porsche in Okaloosa County with a check printed from his home computer.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Authorities from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said he also attempted to buy Rolex watches with a bad check.

The Palm Beach Post reported that Kelley wrote the fraudulent check to the Destin Porsche for $139,203.05 on July 27 and a $61,521 check to a Miramar Beach jeweler in an attempt to purchase three Rolex watches.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

 SEE ALSO:

Tenant Charged With Brutally Killing Landlord Over Unpaid Rent As The U.S. Braces For Mass Evictions

Google’s Newest Feature Will Make It Easier To Find Black-Owned Businesses

Jamaican Supreme Court Upholds School’s Ban On Dreadlocks For ‘Hygiene’ Reasons

Celebrities From Florida [PHOTOS]

14 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities From Florida [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Celebrities From Florida [PHOTOS]

Celebrities From Florida [PHOTOS]

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Florida Finesser Arrested For Buying Porsche With A Printed Check From Home Computer  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
DeVoe Family Celebration Masquerade Gala
Kem And Toni Braxton Drop a New Duet…
 10 hours ago
08.03.20
WE tv's "Braxton Family Values" Season 6 Premiere
Tamar Braxton Clears The Air About Her Man…
 10 hours ago
08.03.20
‘Black Is King:’ Beyoncé’s Afrofuturistic Love Letter To…
 3 days ago
07.31.20
European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King"
Beyonce’ Drops ‘Black Is King’ on Disney +
 3 days ago
07.31.20
Exclusives
Close