R.I.P. Iconic FOX 8 Cleveland Meteorologist Dick Goddard Has Passed Away at Age 89

City on the shore

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

A longtime familiar face in Cleveland television has died.

Dick Goddard, a legendary meteorologist at WJW Fox 8 for five decades, had recently passed away, as confirmed by his daughter Kimberly.

She took to social media to announce his passing at the age of 89.

This comes after it was announced that Goddard had “tested positive for COVID-19.”

His run on Fox 8, and earlier at WKYC Channel 3 when it was KYW, is a trailblazing one.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Goddard first appeared on television in 1961, becoming a fixture in living rooms across Northeast Ohio for decades. He spent 55 years forecasting the weather for Fox 8 before retiring in November 2016.

Plain Dealer television critic Mark Dawidziak said it best on Goddard as he was retiring that he had an “epic TV run as a weatherman.”

The National Weather Service has responded on social media to his death:

Goddard was also behind the popular Woollybear Festival held every year in Vermilion, Ohio.  He has also appeared in comedy segments for Fox 8’s ‘Big Chuck and Lil’ John Show.’

Goddard was an advocate for animal rights.

In 2016, then-Governor John Kasich signed what is now known as Goddard’s Law, which “makes knowingly causing serious physical harm to a companion animal a felony.”

He had seriously made a huge impact on everyone who had seen him do the weather in Cleveland television.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Harold Stiver / EyeEm and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Post and Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Tweet and Fourth and Fifth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

