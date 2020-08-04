R.I.P. Iconic FOX 8 Cleveland Meteorologist Dick Goddard Has Passed Away at Age 89

A longtime familiar face in Cleveland television has died.

Dick Goddard, a legendary meteorologist at WJW Fox 8 for five decades, had recently passed away, as confirmed by his daughter Kimberly.

She took to social media to announce his passing at the age of 89.

This comes after it was announced that Goddard had “tested positive for COVID-19.”

His run on Fox 8, and earlier at WKYC Channel 3 when it was KYW, is a trailblazing one.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Goddard first appeared on television in 1961, becoming a fixture in living rooms across Northeast Ohio for decades. He spent 55 years forecasting the weather for Fox 8 before retiring in November 2016.

Plain Dealer television critic Mark Dawidziak said it best on Goddard as he was retiring that he had an “epic TV run as a weatherman.”

The National Weather Service has responded on social media to his death:

A statement from NWS Cleveland on the passing of beloved Cleveland meteorologist, Dick Goddard: pic.twitter.com/GniFmSWZiL — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) August 4, 2020

Goddard was also behind the popular Woollybear Festival held every year in Vermilion, Ohio. He has also appeared in comedy segments for Fox 8’s ‘Big Chuck and Lil’ John Show.’

Goddard was an advocate for animal rights.

In 2016, then-Governor John Kasich signed what is now known as Goddard’s Law, which “makes knowingly causing serious physical harm to a companion animal a felony.”

He had seriously made a huge impact on everyone who had seen him do the weather in Cleveland television.

The Legend has passed. Rest in Peace Mr. Goddard. pic.twitter.com/Zs8z4mgScO — Mark Johnson (@MarkJWeather) August 4, 2020

