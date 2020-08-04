REPORT: Tayshia Adams Replacing Clare Crawley as the Next ‘Bachelorette’

A mid-production shakeup has taken place in “Bachelor Nation.”

Tayshia Adams, who had competed on Colton Underwood’s season of ‘The Bachelor,” is now stepping in to replace Clare Crawley as the next ‘Bachelorette’ in that show’s upcoming 16th season, according to some reports that have surfaced online.

Crawley was originally announced in that role for the new installment back in March, complete with an original set of 32 male suitors for her released to the public, before the coronavirus pandemic temporarily stopped filming for months.

Now that taping as resumed, but strictly at a resort in California instead of traveling around the world, the new ‘bachelorette’ reportedly starting causing chaos in production.

Insiders claim Crawley, 39, found love with one of her original suitors after production was delayed in March due to COVID-19. There are some whispers that the network parted ways with Crawley because she was difficult on set.

As for the first part, it appears that Crawley had been in touch with one of the suitors during the delay and sparks started to fly.

Now that she’s on set, as PEOPLE reports, it has “just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out.”

This is where Adams, 29, steps in. She will become the second minority female ‘bachelorette’ following Rachel Lindsay, who is thrilled to be passing “the torch.”

Lindsay is also “excited to see what she’s going to do, how she will represent herself and her journey to find love.”

Reports had surfaced online involving the Crawley-Adams swap, already making this “the most dramatic season ever.”

Adams already appears to be on location for the show’s taping.

It is not known as to whether new men will be brought in for Adams, if any of Crawley’s contestants will stay put, or if it will be a mixture of both.

The next season of ‘The Bachelorette’ is slated to air on ABC either later in September or early in October.

