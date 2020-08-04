CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Welcomes Baby No. 4

2016 MTV Movie Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Another celebrity baby is born!

Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom announced in February that she had a new bundle of joy on the way. The 28-year-old reality TV star told E! News exclusively that she welcomed a new baby boy on July 30.

Lowry–who is already mom to 10-year-old Isaac Rivera, 6-year-old Lincoln Marroquin, 2-year-old Lux Lowry–told the media outlet that she has not decided on a name yet. The two are both healthy and doing well.

This is Kailyn’s second child with ex Chris Lopez, who is also the father to her youngest son.

Congrats Kailyn!

Source: E! News

See Also: 

Teen Mom Farrah Abraham Puts HER OWN DNA Up For Sale For $99! WHAAAAAAT?

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Welcome A Baby Girl!

Ciara &amp; Russell Wilson Welcome Their Baby Boy, Win Wilson [PHOTO]

 

Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Welcomes Baby No. 4  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Rapperturnedactor T.I. about his performance in the movie "Takers", is photographed at the Montag
Starz ‘Power’ Joseph Sikora & T.I. Star in…
 14 mins ago
08.04.20
ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise" - Season Six
REPORT: Tayshia Adams Replacing Clare Crawley as the…
 3 hours ago
08.04.20
Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Welcomes Baby No. 4
 3 hours ago
08.04.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Jackie Aina! Here Are 10 Times…
 7 hours ago
08.04.20
Exclusives
Close