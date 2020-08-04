The Bijou Star Files: Newly Released George Floyd Arrest Bodycam Video

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 4, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Newly Released Bodycam Footage Shows Details Of George Floyd’s Arrest For the First Time

Newly released bodycam footage from two of the cops accused in the murder of George Floyd shows the disturbing interactions a terrified Floyd had with police leading up to his death. Read More

ODELL BECKHAM WANTS NFL TO CANCEL 2020 SEASON… Over COVID Concerns

Odell Beckham is publicly calling for the NFL to cancel the 2020 season … saying it’s just too dangerous to play with COVID still wreaking havoc. Read More

Brandy Says She’s “In Discussions” About A Possible “Moesha” Reboot In New Interview

Brandy officially confirmed that she’s “in discussions” for a possible reboot of her iconic TV series “Moesha”—which just started streaming on Netflix. While there have been previous talks about the show returning, this was the first concrete confirmation from Brandy that “Moesha” fans have been waiting for. Read More

Toni Braxton Reveals That She Uses A Vibrator To Help Activate The Muscles In Her Face During Her Daily Makeup Routine

There is no doubt that Toni Braxton is aging backward and continues to look younger as the years go by, which is why we can understand why she would reveal some of her beauty secrets. Nonetheless, there was one step in her daily beauty regimen that definitely captured many people’s interest. Read More

Chad OchoCinco Recalls Taking Viagra Before All Of His Football Games

Chad OchoCinco has never been one to hold out on the juicy stuff, and he definitely took us down memory lane when he revealed that he had a lil’ something extra before every one of his football games. Read More

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Purchases XFL for $15 Million

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is the proud owner of a football league. Read More

Naturi Naughton Reveals She Has A Quarantine Bae + LaLa Anthony Admits To Having A Longtime Crush On Nas: I’m Obsessed!

Former “Power” stars Naturi Naughton and LaLa Anthony spilled some interesting tea on the latest episode of OWN’s “Girlfriends Check In.” In the quarantine-inspired recorded Zoom meeting between famous girlfriends, Naturi Naughton dished that the pandemic has brought her and her Read More

Michelle Williams Reacts To Questions About Not Appearing In Beyonce’s ‘Black Is King’: I’m Minding My Business!

Iconic singer Beyonce dropped her highly anticipated visual album for her 2019 album – “Black Is King” – this past weekend on Disney Plus, which is being met with rave reviews. Read More

Brecksville-Broadview Heights and Independence schools to reopen with in-person learning despite county health recommendations

The decisions follow local rallies for a return to fall sports and in-person learning Read More

Snoop Dogg Reveals That Another Legendary Rapper Wrote His Verse & Dr. Dre’s Verse On ‘Still D.R.E’

It seems Snoop revealed that none other than Jay-Z, wrote not just his part, but Dr. Dre’s verse too. Read More

Atlanta Police Will No Longer Respond To Car Accidents That Don’t Have Injuries Due To COVID-19

The Atlanta Police Department announced this week that they will no longer respond to car accidents without injuries due to the coronavirus. Read More

Tory Lanez Deported Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) has allegedly been deported from the United States. The 28-year-old rapper is a Canadian citizen, he was allegedly deported from the United States, after his alleged involvement in Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting. Read More

Tamar Braxton – WeTV Says It Will ‘End All Future Work’ W/ Reality Star

While singer Tamar Braxton continues to recover from a reported suicide attempt, TV network WeTV is taking the initiative to fulfill the singer’s request to leave the network. Read More

White Pennsylvania Man Fires AK-47 At Cops After Refusing To Wear Mask And Miraculously Lived To Be Arrested

It’s always confounding when white people commit violent crimes against the public and police officers and somehow live to be put in handcuffs and arrested. We know good and damn well people who look like us are going to the morgue, not the hospital. Read More

Scrappy And Bambi Welcome Their Second Shimmer Seed, Xylo

Congratulations are in order for Bambi and her rapper hubby Scrappy, the reality couple just welcomed their second child together today. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

