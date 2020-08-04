CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Even Though Fans Made A Petition, Tory Lanez Will Not Be Deported [WATCH]

The Hotties have been coming for Tory Lanez since the news broke that he allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion last month.  There was a petition going around trying to deport the Canadian native rapper back home, but sources close to him say that he’s “doing well.” Whatever that means.

Tamar Braxton is leaving the network after her suicide attempt and Peter Thomas speaks out about how he contracted COVID-19.   

The famous words from Malcolm X, “the most disrespected person in America is the black woman" unfortunately is still relevant today and we've seen it loud and clear with rapper, Megan Thee Stallion. [embed]https://twitter.com/theestallion/status/1284236881971085313[/embed] CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Her quick rise to fame easily captured millennials with her authenticity of being the everyday girl.  She goes to school, she likes to have fun with friends, and she's all about good vibes. Recently, the tragic incident with Toronto rapper Tory Lanez has unfortunately had a huge effect on the 25-year-old.  Megan shared that she was shot in both feet and on top of dealing with the loss of her mother and grandmother, social media has not given her the grace to heal. Jokes and memes scattered through timelines, making light of the shooting. 50 Cent plastered memes on social media and then later apologized saying he didn't know it was serious.  Rapper Cam'ron is also under fire for suggesting that The Hot Girl is a transgender which he feels explains the reasoning for the shots. The jokes didn't stop with the men, even women joined in on the disrespect.  Chrissy Teigen did a post and delete saying, “I have a megan thee stallion joke but it needs to be twerked on." Instagram comedian, Jess Hilarious thought it was very comical to create an entire skit of the situation a day after Megan tearfully shared her story to Instagram live. Even former acquaintance Draya Michelle condoned the violence saying "I want you to like me so much that if I’m trynna get out the car and you’re like “no, get your f**** ass in the car,” and I’m like “no n****” and you’re like “BOAW BOAW.” I like n****s.” Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). After days of silence, the Houston native spoke on how she felt when seeing people joking about her traumatic experience. Even though Meg is the victim she had to make it clear that she didn't "do anything" and that she didn't deserve to be shot. https://www.instagram.com/tv/CDKFP3QH9Nm/?utm_source=ig_embed Social media has normalized Black women's pain and made it okay to put a bandaid on our feelings.  They call us strong and give out high fives for surviving the worse of the worst versus allowing us to feel and really be the victim. There has to be more moments of empathy and compassion for black women and especially for Meg during this time. Here are 13 moments that remind us that Megan is a light and should be handled with care whether she's being classy, bougie, or ratchet! #ProtectBlackWomen. RELATED NEWS: Streets Is Done: ‘Who Shot Meg’ Trends On Twitter After Fans Vow To Solve Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Her Silence On Instagram Live Megan Thee Stallion Says The Tory Lanez Shooting Memes Ain’t Funny, Traumatized HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Even Though Fans Made A Petition, Tory Lanez Will Not Be Deported [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Exclusives
