The Bijou Star Files: Dre’s Wife Says He Tore Up Prenup Now She Wants Half

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 5, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Dre and his wife signed a prenup, 3 years after they were married as an act of showing his love and devotion Dre tears up the prenup. 24 years later they are getting a divorce due to irreconcilable differences, she wants spousal support and half. Dre is saying hold up playa I’ll pay you spousal support but you signed a prenup, you gets nothing. You’re the judge who’s right?

Dr. Dre’s Wife Claims He ‘Tore Up’ Their Prenup Years Ago to Show His Love, Wants Any Copies Deemed Unenforceable

Dr. Dre’s estranged wife just filed documents claiming there actually isn’t a prenup in their marriage — not because she didn’t sign one before they got married, but because Dr. Dre ripped it to pieces a few years later. Read More

Black Family, Including 6-Year-Old Girl, Handcuffed at Gunpoint After Police Confuse Their SUV With Stolen Motorcycle [Video]

They were looking for a stolen Montana motorcycle — and found a Colorado SUV full of Black children. Read More

Colorado Police Apologize For Cuffing Black Children In Stolen Car Mixup

Police in Aurora, Colorado, have apologized for putting a group of Black women and children in handcuffs while investigating a report of a stolen car. Read More

Tiny’s Daughter & T.I.’s Stepdaughter, Zonnique Pullins, Confirms Pregnancy — Expecting First Child with Bandhunta Izzy

Zonnique Pullins IS pregnant. Read More

Tiffany Haddish Confirms Relationship with Common, Her First Celebrity Boyfriend [Video]

“He got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we’ve been f–king.” Read More

Michelle Obama Shares Why She Fell In Love With Barack Obama

As one could’ve guessed, former president Barack Obama sat by his wife’s side as her 1st guest in her new venture about relationships, The Michelle Obama Podcast on Spotify. Read More

Gov. Mike DeWine issues order requiring students to wear masks at school

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday that students returning to school will be required to wear masks and face coverings. Read More

Clorox disinfecting wipes may not be fully restocked until 2021, CEO says

It will be next year before store shelves are fully stocked with disinfecting wipes, Clorox CEO say’s…Read More

Cuyahoga County Board of Health commissioner, Terry Allan, issues response after blackface photo surfaces

“He is fully capable of continuing to lead our agency during this time of pandemic and beyond.” Read More

Former Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton leaves advisor role, Gov. Mike DeWine announces

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday that former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton has left her role as an advisor to his office. Read More

Ohio order prohibits spectators from attending Browns and Ohio State games

An extended order from the Ohio Department of Health prohibits spectators from attending contact sporting events, including Cleveland Browns and Ohio State games. Read More

KIM AND KANYE HOLED UP IN ISLAND FORTRESS…. To Avoid Paparazzi

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wanted an appropriate setting to try and save their marriage, and we’ve learned, when they jumped on that private jet with their kids, they flew to a tropical island outside the country to take a trip that’s very different from every other. Read More

Kourtney Kardashian ‘Not OK’ After Reign Disick’s Long Hair Is Cut Off

The reality star shared Reign’s shocking new look, as well as a picture of just how much hair the five-year-old lost. Read More

Former ‘Ellen Show’ DJ Tony Okungbowa Speaks Out Amid Controversy: ‘I Did Experience and Feel the Toxicity’

Tony Okungbowa, the actor and DJ known to many as DJ Tony of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ is opening up about his experience working on set. Read More

Tina Knowles Urges Vogue to Hire More Black Photographers

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, took to social media to tell Anna Wintour and the folks over at Vogue to hire more Black people. Read More

Kevin Hart Defends Ellen DeGeneres: ‘It’s Crazy’

Kevin Hart is publicly speaking out in support of friend Ellen DeGeneres amid reports she’s fostered a toxic work environment. Read More

Tory Lanez’s Rep Shuts Down Rumors He Was Deported

Tory Lanez has NOT been deported, despite unverified reports claiming he was sent back to his hometown of Brampton, Ontario, Canada after the allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion. Read More

Former Atlanta Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Rayshard Brooks Leaves For Vacation While Out On Bond, Ankle Bracelet Tracks Him In Daytona Beach

The former Atlanta police officer who was charged in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks went on vacation while out on bond, and now the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office wants his bond revoked. Read More

Trump Says “Nobody Has Done More For Black Americans Than I Have” When Asked About Rep. John Lewis

Donald Trump made several bizarre statements in his latest sit-down interview. Read More

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Teams Up With Brooklyn’s Long Island University To Launch New School For College Students

Jay-Z’s entertainment company, Roc Nation, is partnering with Brooklyn’s Long Island University to launch a new school. Read More

Zoe Saldana Apologizes & Admits She Never Should Have Played Nina Simone: “She Deserved Better”

Actress Zoe Saldana issued an apology for portraying legendary singer and activist Nina Simone in the 2016 biopic Nina. Zoe’s role as Nina Simone was a controversial pick, as the Afro-Latina actress had to wear prosthetic makeup and darken her skin to emulate Nina’s features Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at http://www.wzakcleveland.com