CLOSE
National
HomeNational

REELS Are Coming To Instagram! Here’s What You Need To Know

Instagram Reels

Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital

After test launches in markets including Brazil, France, Germany and India, Instagram is rolling out Reels to selective users in the United States starting in Augusts 2020.

What is Instagram Reels?

In short it’s Instagram’s response to TikTok.

Users with access to Instagram Reels can create 15-second short form videos with the option to add various filters and effects like adjusting speed, Augmented reality (AR) filters as well as add music or an original recording.

Once a Reel is recorded, a user can… READ MORE

REELS Are Coming To Instagram! Here’s What You Need To Know  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016
Kanye West Files Paperwork to Appear in Ohio’s…
 52 mins ago
08.05.20
Live From Tribeca Drive-in: Stand Up, Presented By Tribeca Enterprises And Comedy Dynamics, In Partnership With AT&T, IMAX And Walmart
Walmart Announces Free Parking Lot Drive-In’s: Here’s When…
 5 hours ago
08.05.20
Jackie Aina’s FORVR MOOD Candle Collection Is A…
 6 hours ago
08.05.20
Rihanna Graces The Cover Of Harper’s Bazaar
 6 hours ago
08.05.20
Exclusives
Close