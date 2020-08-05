After test launches in markets including Brazil, France, Germany and India, Instagram is rolling out Reels to selective users in the United States starting in Augusts 2020.

What is Instagram Reels?

In short it’s Instagram’s response to TikTok.

Users with access to Instagram Reels can create 15-second short form videos with the option to add various filters and effects like adjusting speed, Augmented reality (AR) filters as well as add music or an original recording.

REELS Are Coming To Instagram! Here’s What You Need To Know was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

