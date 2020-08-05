CLOSE
Hot Spot: Kevin Hart Receives Backlash For Supporting Ellen Degeneres [WATCH]

The Hot Spot is filled hot topics starring Kanye West, Whitney Houston, and Kevin Hart!

Kayne West has officially dropped out of the presidential race in New Jersey and we are all thanking God.

After much speculation of discrimination, Kevin Hart runs to defend talk show host Ellen Degeneres. Hart got a lot of backlash from Gary and social media for coming to her defense.

Sony has picked up Whitney Houston’s biopic and Rihanna shares her inspiration for Fenty Skin.  

As we all know, the day after Kevin Hart announced he was hosting the Academy Awards, old tweets resurfaced of him making homophobic jokes. The 39-year-old keeps saying he previously apologized, but there doesn’t appear to be anything on record showing Hart ever apologizing for his comments, which included telling someone they look like a “gay billboard for AIDS.” Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] In 2015, Hart told Rolling Stone about his homophobic jokes. “I wouldn’t tell that joke today, because when I said it, the times weren’t as sensitive as they are now,” he said at the time. “I think we love to make big deals out of things that aren’t necessarily big deals, because we can.” Saying people are too “sensitive” is far from an apology. Hart’s first actual apology to the LGBTQ community was reportedly after he stepped down from hosting the Oscars (even though he said just hours before he wouldn’t apologize). Hart recently sat down for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, and now she is receiving backlash. SEE ALSO: Nick Cannon Shows Receipts That Prove Kevin Hart Isn’t The Only Comedian With An Offensive Twitter Past While on the popular talk show, DeGeneres convinced Hart to host the Oscars by saying, “As a gay person, I am sensitive to all of that. You’ve already expressed that it’s not being educated on the subject, not realizing how dangerous those words are, not realizing how many kids are killed for being gay or beaten up every day… You have grown, you have apologized, you are apologizing again right now. You’ve done it. Don’t let those people win — host the Oscars.” See a clip from the interview below: https://twitter.com/TheEllenShow/status/1081072398969925632 DeGeneres is getting hit hard for what some are saying was a tone deaf interview. See the reactions below.

