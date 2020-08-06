CLOSE
New Poll Finds Half Of White Voters Would Cast Their Ballots For Trump Right Now

Things aren't always what they may seem. But sometimes, they are.

President Trump Holds White House News Conference

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

According to a new poll that might not surprise any Black folks, 50 percent of all white voters would cast their ballots to re-elect Donald Trump if Election Day was held today. The poll comes amid nationwide protests against racism and indications that more white people care about racial injustice than seemingly ever before.

The new Hill-HarrisX poll casts some doubt on the stated authenticity behind the seemingly growing white allyship displayed across the country in the wake of George Floyd‘s police killing in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

That’s the bad news.

But, depending on who is reading this, there is some good news: The poll, which has Biden clinging to what seems like an ever-shrinking lead of 43 percent to Trump’s 40 percent, also finds that the president would lose the election if it were held today.

For Black voters, who overwhelmingly oppose all-things Trump, the poll will probably be somewhat of a disappointment, but certainly not a surprise, what with 59 percent of white people voting for Trump in 2016, according to data from Pew Research Center.

Biden had been routinely enjoying double-digit polling leads over Trump, but in recent weeks the polling tide has seemingly turned on the presumptive Democratic nominee. Perhaps even more concerning is the fact that Biden has less support among Black voters at this stage in the campaign that Hillary Clinton did four years ago, according to a CNN analysis of “well more than 1,000 interviews” with Black voters.

This, despite Trump’s clear and apparent mishandling of the coronavirus — something that he recently shrugged off, saying “it is what it is,” and continues to downplay while lying that the country has COVID-19 under control.

All indications have been that white people have been having a racial awakening the likes of which they’d never experienced before after the horrific footage of Floyd’s killing went viral, as NPR’s Gene Demby noted. Considering Trump has gone on the record and encouraged police against being “too nice” to criminal suspects — even those allegedly guilty of the nonviolent crime of using a counterfeit $20 bill — what happened to Floyd seemed like it got a bunch of white people aware of the police violence against Black people, even though it’s far from a new phenomenon.

But not everything is always what it seems to be, now is it?

The new poll came as the deadline was rapidly approaching for Biden to announce his running mate. He has promised to pick a woman as calls grow louder for his choice to be an African American. Choosing a Black woman could certainly endear Biden to more voters of color, but it could also prompt more white people who are on the fence to vote for Trump.

To be sure, the new poll’s sample size of 2,850 registered voters is not a large one and probably doesn’t offer a complete picture of where all voters stand today. But, as separate opinion pieces published in the Washington Post and the New York Times recently noted, there are certainly ways that Trump can still win the election.

With all that said, if the 2016 election’s results showed America anything, it was that polling is not far from a foolproof science and can many times just be flat-out wrong.

See the full results from the poll by clicking here.

UPDATED: 10:49 a.m. ET, Aug. 2 -- The self-imposed deadline for Joe Biden to announce who his running mate will be is right around the corner, and the world is no more certain about his selection than it was months ago when he swore to choose a woman. In addition to some of the usual suspects who have always been rumored to be on Biden's shortlist for vice presidential candidates, some new names have arisen in recent weeks to broaden out the roster of hopefuls. Chief among them are California Rep. Karen Bass and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, both of whom have recently been described as solid choices for Biden. While the rhetoric initially surrounding his choice was that the candidate must be a Black woman, such talk has relatively cooled in an apparent effort to prioritize putting together a presidential ticket that is all but guaranteed to keep Donald Trump from being re-elected in November. South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, a trusted and influential surrogate for Biden's campaign, said Friday that he thought it was more important for Biden to name a Black woman to the Supreme Court than it was for him to have a Black running mate. Still, it was unclear how Biden would proceed. It wasn't too long ago when he was courting Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar as a potential running mate. But she removed herself from the running in June and suggested a woman of color be selected instead. Klobuchar's unexpected announcement fell short of calling for a Black woman, in particular, to be chosen, he comments may have all but eliminated Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from VP contention and place pressure on Biden to choose a Black woman. (Ironically it wasn't too long ago when Warren was claiming that she was a woman of color.) Without Warren or Whitmer in the vice-presidential picture, that left people like Florida Rep. Val Demings -- a Black woman who confirmed last month that she was on Biden's "short list" of people he is considering for the role -- along with Bass, Rice and California Sen. Kamala Harris among the leading choices. The idea of Biden picking a Black woman running mate was briefly quashed in March when it was first announced that Biden was considering Klobuchar to be his running mate. Choosing Klobuchar, who suspended her own campaign for president before quickly endorsing Biden, could have been seen as a slap in the face to the many Black people -- especially Black women -- who have ardently supported Biden's candidacy with undying loyalty. There is, of course, no shortage of qualified Black women for Biden to choose from. As such, NewsOne has identified multiple viable vice presidential running mates who are Black women for Biden to choose from. Black women have proven to be the unifying factor in a number of high-profile elections in recent years, both as voters and candidates alike. Immediately following the 2018 midterm elections, it was further proven that Black women were not only great political organizers on the ground but were also very electable in their own rights. There is no reason to doubt that a Black woman would make a great addition to Biden's presidential ticket and would also address the lingering issue of diversity in an election that will feature three two men with a combined age of 152 years. Despite the abundance of qualified Black women Biden has to choose from, there was some doubt he would actually pick one. When MSNBC's Joy Reid raised the topic last month, Biden’s body language suggested that he’s tired of being asked about it. He only would say that there are Black women among the group of people under consideration for the role and bragged about his support among the faithful voting bloc. In addition, a recent analysis in the Washington Post suggested that Biden has already let on that he would not be selecting a Black woman to be his running mate. Keep reading to find a list of more-than-qualified Black women who would maker strong vice-presidential candidates to run alongside Biden for president.

