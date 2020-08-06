The Bijou Star Files: Trump In CLE, He’s Not Helping Kanye But Loves Kim K !?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 6, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

PRESIDENT TRUMP I’M NOT HELPING KANYE GET ON BALLOT… Oh, and I Just Love Kim!!!

Donald Trump says he’s not pulling strings to help Kanye West get on state ballots for the presidential election … but he’s got lots of good things to say about Ye and Kim Kardashian. Read More

Kanye West files Ohio paperwork to run for US president, Frank LaRose’s office confirms

On Wednesday afternoon, Kanye West filed initial paperwork to get on the presidential ballot in two swing states, Colorado and Ohio, after filing to get on the ballot in Wisconsin yesterday. Read More

President Trump visiting Northeast Ohio today: What you need to know

President Donald Trump will visit the Whirlpool plant in Clyde this afternoon before attending a campaign fundraising event at the Shoreby Club in Bratenahl tonight. Read More

MICHELLE OBAMADEALING WITH ‘LOW-GRADE DEPRESSION’… Partly Blames Trump

Michelle Obama‘s struggling through 2020 — she just revealed she’s “dealing with what she calls some form of “low-grade depression” … partly brought on by President Trump‘s actions. Read More

Kelis Pregnant with Third Child, Second with Husband Mike Mora

The singer-turned-chef took to Instagram to announce that she’s expecting her third child. Read More

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Officially Back Together

After two cheating scandals and a public ousting of a family friend, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are officially back together, and apparently, things “have been going really well.” Read More

Red onions linked to salmonella outbreak infecting people in Ohio, more than 30 other states

Federal health officials say an outbreak of salmonella infecting nearly 400 people in more than 30 states has been linked to red onions, and identified a California company as the likely source. Read More

Disney parks take $3.5 billion hit because of COVID-19 closures

The company said the coronavirus pandemic had the biggest impact on the theme parks. Read More

Walmart releases schedule for its parking lot drive-in theaters

Starting this month, Walmart begins transforming its parking lots into drive-in cinemas. Read More

LARRY FLYNT’S HUSTLER CLUB WE’RE GOING VIRTUAL… Too Short Performing!!!

Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club is putting strippers back to work, but the strip joint is gonna look a whole lot different in its grand return … because everything will be virtual. Read More

GILBERT ARENAS NBA PLAYERS GRIPING ABOUT BUBBLE… No Booty Taking A Toll!!!

“You’re talking about grown men, 85% of them single and you have them locked up at Disney World?!” Read More

MCDONALD’S CHILD ALLEGEDLY CHOKES ON MASK …Fried into Chicken Nuggets

A mom and daughter in England are not loving their McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets — they claim the little girl bit into the food and got a mouthful of face mask!!! Read More

‘RHOA’ STAR KANDI BURRUSS Celebrates Hubby’s Bday …WITH STRIPPERS IN GLASS BOXES!!!

Kandi Burruss knows how to have a good, old-fashioned, booty-shakin’ time … even during a pandemic. Read More

RAYSHARD BROOKS EX-COP WHO FIRED FATAL SHOT SUES …I Want My Job Back!!!

Garrett Rolfe, the ex-Atlanta cop who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks during his arrest in a Wendy’s parking lot, thinks he never should’ve been canned … he’s suing to get his job back. Read More

Instagram Introduces New Feature Called ‘Reels’ That Allows Short Form Edited Videos With Audio Or Music!

With news that Tik Tok may be banned indefinitely, Instagram made a boss move and introduced a brand new feature called ‘Reels’ where you’re allowed to upload short form edited videos with audio or music! Read More

50 Cent Tells Emmys ‘Kiss My Black A–‘ After Power Snubbed By Awards Show [Photo]

“F–k your organization I only care about NAACP awards.” Read More

Lena Waithe and Amazon Studios Are Developing A Series On Open Marriage:” It’s Fascinating To Me”

Amid the success of her Showtime drama series The Chi,writer/producer Lena Waithe, 36, is now gearing up to release a new project with Amazon Studios. Read More

Juelz Santana Reunites With His Wife And Kids After Being Released From Prison

Rapper Juelz Santana (real name LaRon James) was released from prison this week (August 5) after serving over a year on two counts of federal gun charges. Back in December 2018, the 38-year-old rapper was sentenced to 27 months in prison for carrying a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at Newark Liberty International Airport. Read More

Jaguar Wright Claims Common Sexually Assaulted Her And The Roots Allegedly Witnessed R. Kelly Picking Up Underage Girls

Jaguar Wright is a Philly-based singer who came up with The Roots in the early 2000s. She most famously sang backup for Jay-Z’s MTV Unplugged in 2002. Now, with the passing of Roots member Malik B, she has come out with some very serious claims about the Neo-Soul scene of the late 90s. Read More

L.A. threatens to shut off utilities at homes that host big parties during pandemic

The mayor’s announcement comes after a deadly shooting that prompted the banning of parties during the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

