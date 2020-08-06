You Can Now Shop MAC Products On ASOS

Since online shopping has become ever-so-popular during the pandemic, you’re likely finding all of your essentials at your favorite retailer. With many online stores expanding their offerings within fashion, lifestyle, and beauty, all you need to do is find the one-stop-shop for your goodies. And thanks to ASOS, you can scoop up your favorite beauty offerings from a variety of brands, with one cult-favorite in every makeup lovers’ collection—MAC Cosmetics.

Yup, you read that correctly. The UK fashion powerhouse you know as ASOS has decided to add MAC Cosmetics products to their beauty lineup. According to Allure, the beauty giant just dropped over 400 products, including their most popular and best-selling lipstick, mascara, eyebrow products and more! Joining the company of The Ordinary, UOMA, Benefit, Charlotte Tilbury and more, ASOS may very well become the mecca of online shopping.

In addition to its 474 product launch, the brand plans to deliver new monthly drops of makeup and skincare essentials. If MAC is your go-to beauty brand, you’re in for a real treat!

“ASOS x MAC is so right and so now. Both brands align in bringing quality, creativity and self-expression to fashion and beauty,” Fatima Thomas, MAC Cosmetics Senior Artist for North America told WWD. “Having an artistry-driven cosmetic brand like MAC on the ASOS platform allows consumers the convenience and imagination to do amazing self-styling from head-to-toe.”

With mini lipsticks hitting the e-racks at $12.00, full-size lippies for $18.50, and the coveted MAC Prep +Prime Fix + Goldlite retailing for $28.00, the possibilities are endless. Not to mention, the new MAC Cosmetics x Teyana Taylor collection is currently up for grabs on the website. So, if you’re in the mood for a style and beauty shopping splurge, ASOS has come to the rescue.

What say you? Will you be browsing the ASOS e-racks for your makeup essentials? Let’s discuss in the comment section below.

