Kelis’ milkshake has brought another baby to the yard!

The artist announced on Instagram she’s pregnant with baby number three with her husband Mike Mora. The couple married in 2014 and have a 4-year-old son together named Shepard.

She also shares an 11-year-old with rap icon Nas.

In her announcement, she took the time to speak to black mothers who may also be dealing with pregnancy during the pandemic.

“As a Black mother, there are so many things to consider during this time in your life, especially during the crazy times that we live in — from what we eat, to how we live and love,” she shared. “This is the time we must take for ourselves without apologies, especially when we still live in a country where Black women historically have had the highest maternal mortality rates.”

The chef added that she takes self-care seriously and encouraged expecting mothers to find a team that looks like them to ensure the best care.

“It’s your right. It’s our right. And we must demand not only what’s best for us, but for our community.”

Kelis ended her sponsored post with First Response Pregnancy with making a donation to Black Mamas Matter, an organization that’s working to ensure Black mamas have the rights, respect, resources to thrive before, during, and after pregnancy.

Congrats and we’re wishing for a healthy pregnancy!

From Milk Shaking To Milk Making! Kelis Announces She’s Pregnant With Her Third Child! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com