The Bijou Star Files: Trump Has Officially Dumped TikTok

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 7, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting TikTok’s Chinese Parent Company

After weeks of tension and threats of a U.S. ban on fast-growing social media giant TikTok, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order late Thursday that would bar any U.S. company from doing business with TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance after the next 45 days. Read More

Gov. DeWine tests negative for COVID-19 just hours after rapid test turned up positive

Following a “rapid” test Thursday that indicated DeWine had COVID-19, he was swabbed again this afternoon using a more standard test. That result came up negative, as did tests administered to his wife Fran and members of his staff Read More

In a Desperate Rant, Trump Nonsensically Says Biden Will ‘Hurt God, Hurt the Bible’

Biden will disappear all religion from the US because he is “against God,” the president made up out of thin air Read More

In a Desperate Rant, Trump Nonsensically Says Biden Will "Hurt God. Hurt the Bible" https://t.co/RIyL3zLV2A pic.twitter.com/NpNvH1YfYt — Peter Wade 🤦‍♂️ (@brooklynmutt) August 6, 2020

PRESIDENT TRUMP BLARES ‘LIVE AND LET DIE’ AT OHIO EVENT …Crazy Hype Song Choice in a Pandemic!!!

Someone on President Trump’s campaign team is painfully tone-deaf, opting to crank “Live and Let Die” before his Ohio event … as about 1,000 Americans are killed daily by COVID-19. Read More

Ohio sales tax holiday weekend ends Sunday

The statewide sales tax holiday aims to provide a little relief when it comes to purchasing common back-to-school items by making them temporarily tax exempt. Read More

66 players opt out of NFL season due to coronavirus pandemic

No team has come close to New England in losing players for the upcoming season, seeing eight players step away. Read More

Yes, that letter from the IRS is real

If you receive a letter from the IRS and you think it’s fake, don’t throw it away because it’s real. It’s part of the IRS Identity Theft Program and they select about one in three people randomly and ask them to prove their identity. The problem is, Read More

1.2 million seek unemployment after $600 federal check ends

Thursday’s report marked the 20th straight week at least 1 million people sought jobless aid. Read More

TOURIST BREAKS PRICELESS SCULPTURE’S TOES… While Striking a Pose

Here’s what happens when doing it for the ‘Gram goes wrong — a tourist in Italy damaged a 200-year-old sculpture while posing for a pic. Read More

New York Attorney General Files Lawsuit to Dissolve NRA

“The NRA’s influence has been so powerful that the organization went unchecked for decades while top executives funneled millions into their own pockets,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James Read More

Keke Palmer Reveals That She Is Joining ‘The Proud Family’ Reboot & Introduces Her Character

It looks like we are getting closer to the highly anticipated reboot of the animated series “The Proud Family.” Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Named As The New Global Brand Ambassador For Revlon

There is no slowing down when it comes to Megan Thee Stallion, and she is making sure she leaves her mark in more than just music. On Thursday, it was revealed that the Houston Hottie was named the newest global ambassador for the popular makeup brand Revlon. Read More

Support Black Businesses: NeNe Leakes’ Swagg Boutique in Atlanta Is Going Out of Business – 50-75% Off

NeNe Leakes’ Atlanta-area Swagg Boutique is shutting down. Read More

Georgia High School Suspends Teens for Sharing Photo of Packed Hallway During COVID-19 Pandemic

Georgia’s North Paulding High School suspended 15-year-old Hannah Waters for five days after she shared the now-viral photo of the school’s packed hallways. Read More

Oprah to Erect 26 Billboards in Honor of Breonna Taylor in Louisville

Not only did Oprah step aside for the first time in 20 years and give Breonna Taylor the cover of her ‘O Magazine,’ but Ms. Winfrey is taking it a step further by making sure Louisville keeps Breonna’s case front and center. Read More

Watch Waste Removal Company ‘Refund’ Non-Paying Customer [Video]

Cardiff Waste Removal spent three hours clearing the trash from a woman’s home, only for her to renege on her already reduced bill — so they were left with no other option than to put it all back. Read More

Keke Palmer Reunites with ‘True Jackson’ to Announce She’s Hosting the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

Keke has been tapped to host the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Read More

Alicia Keys Teams with e.l.f. Beauty to Launch a ‘Groundbreaking’ Lifestyle Beauty Brand

Alicia Keys once famously championed a makeup-free look in public … and on television … and for award shows … but now she’s getting into the beauty business. Read More

Louisiana Supreme Court Says They Stand By Man’s Life Sentence For Stealing A Pair Of Hedge Clippers

Fair Wayne Bryant has already spent more than two decades in prison for allegedly stealing a pair of hedge clippers, and he only has the rest of his life to go—a sentence the state of Louisiana, deems fit for the crime. Read More

Allen Iverson Calls LeBron James “The One” in Michael Jordan Debate

During a recent interview with Fat Joe for the rapper’s Instagram Live series, NBA legend Allen Iverson called LeBron James “the one” when speaking of him and Michael Jordan. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at http://www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: