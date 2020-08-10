The Bijou Star Files: Can Trump, Trump Congress ??

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 10, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Trump signs executive orders for unemployment money, payroll tax deferral

President Trump also put a hold on student loan payments and extended a moratorium on evictions. Read More

Nancy Pelosi Responds To Trump’s Signing Of Four Executive Orders: “He Doesn’t Know What He’s Talking About…Unconstitutional Slop”

“While it has the illusion of saying we’re going to have a moratorium on evictions, it says I’m going to ask the folks in charge to study if that’s feasible. While he says he’s going to do the payroll tax, what he’s doing is undermining Social Security and Medicare, so these are illusions”. Read More

White House Reportedly Asked South Dakota’s Governor to Add Trump’s Face to Mount Rushmore

Donald Trump thinks his face belongs on Mount Rushmore. Read More

Kanye West Kicked Off of Illinois Ballot After Officials Find Thousands of Invalid Signatures

Kanye West’s presidential aspirations get slimmer each day — Read More

RUDY GIULIANI KANYE STILL A SECRET TRUMP SUPPORTER …

Rudy Giuliani believes Kanye West secretly wants Donald Trump reelected, and the former NYC Mayor seems to be saying Ye could spoil Joe Biden‘s chances. Read More

Nick Cannon Says Kanye West Has His Presidential Vote—“We Need Another Black Man In Office”

Kanye West appears to have another supporter in his quest for the White House—none other than Nick Cannon. When recently asked if he planned to vote for ‘Ye as the next POTUS, Nick responded with a “yes” and also explained why #Kanye2020 might be the move. Read More

PARACHUTING BUFFOON GLIDES INTO CLEVELAND APT. BUILDING …

Check out this video that was taken right in downtown Cleveland, where someone glided down from the night sky and ran right into an apartment complex, which luckily snagged his ‘chute toward the top and kept him from plunging two stories down. Read More

GA SCHOOL STUDENT NO LONGER SUSPENDED!!!… For Posting Hallway Pic Showing COVID Risk

The teen announced that this morning “my school called and they have deleted my suspension.” It appears the school came to its damn senses amid outrage over the school’s so-called violation of school policy about social media. Read More

Students & Faculty Members Test Positive For COVID-19 At Georgia High School That Went Viral For Crowded Hallway

According to reports, 9 people have tested positive for #COVID19 at the Georgia high school that went viral, after photo showed students crowded in a hallway, Read More

LAPD Not Down with Mayor’s Plan TO CUT UTILITIES AT HOUSE PARTIES

The LAPD is pushing back against Mayor Eric Garcetti‘s threat to kill power at homes defying COVID-19 orders … because cops don’t want any more beef with citizens. Read More

SIMON COWELL BREAKS BACK ON E-BIKE …

Looks like the rest of the ‘AGT’ judges are sending their well-wishes to their leader Simon Cowell. Sofia Vergara posted a photo of her Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel gesturing to Simon’s empty chair, while wearing face masks. Read More

Louisiana man serving life for $30 drug sale set to be freed

Harris was convicted under Louisiana’s habitual offender law following a sale of less than a gram of marijuana in 2008. Read More

Success of election may hinge on Postal Service, which already has issues

The USPS was facing questions over how it would handle the expected spike of mail-in ballots due to the pandemic, and now is emerging as an election flash point. Read More

Common Speaks On His Relationship With Tiffany Haddish—“I’m Grateful To Have Her In My Life”

Following Tiffany’s recent confirmation that the two are indeed a couple and that she “loves” him, Common has followed up with some declarations of love on his own by saying how “grateful” he is to have her. Read More

TikTok Reportedly Plans To File Lawsuit Against Trump Administration Within The Next Few Days Following Potential Ban Plans

According to an exclusive new report, following Trump’s recent claims that he plans to permanently ban TikTok if it isn’t sold within 45 days—the social media app is reportedly moving forward with an official lawsuit. Read More

Southwest Airlines Will No Longer Clean Armrests & Seat Belts In-Between Flights–Will Only Be Cleaned At Night

On Aug 1, the airline modified its sanitization policy to focus only on bathrooms and tray tables, and not includinge seat belts and armrests. Those areas will now undergo a deep cleaning for six-seven hours, at night. Read More

The Lawyer For Amber Guyger Files An Appeal Asking For A Lesser Charge Following Her Murder Conviction

As many of you know, last year Amber Guyer was found guilty for the murder of Botham Jean and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. However, her legal team is looking to get her charge reduced. Read More

Hasbro Is Removing ‘Poppy’ Troll Doll From Stores Amid Complaints The Doll Allegedly Promotes Inappropriate Touching

Hasbro is paying for its mistake in the design of one of it’s Troll dolls from the “Trolls” franchise amid complaints the doll allegedly promotes inappropriate touching and child abuse Read More

Zonnique Says Marriage Is “An Even Bigger Commitment Than A Baby”

Zonnique Pullins recently announced her pregnancyto the world as she and her boyfriend Badhunta Izzy are expecting their first child together, a baby girl. Read More

The Mother Of Lil’ Baby’s Oldest Son, Ayesha, Alleges He Has Neglected Their Child’s Education After Rapper Gifts Girlfriend A Birkin Bag

Ayesha posted to her IG story allegations that didn’t show Baby in the best light and essentially stated he was neglecting his son’s education. Read More

Swizz Beats Suggests Drake & Kanye Should Go Head To Head In A Verzuz Battle!

Swizz Beats and Timbaland have been working overtime to get these artists to pull the fire out of their discographies, and the next two artists they have their eyes on are two of the biggest in the world–Champagne Papi and Ye! Read More

Looting and rioting break out on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile

Overnight there was rioting and looting in Chicago’s famed Magnificent Mile shopping district. The violence began after misinformation spread about a shooting incident involving the police. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: