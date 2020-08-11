The Bijou Star Files: It’s Now A Felony To Be Karen

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 11, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Karen Crackdown: New Illinois Law Makes It a Felony to Assault Employees Enforcing COVID-19 Mask Rules

A new law just passed making it illegal to assault any worker who attempts to enforce a mask-wearing policy. Read More

Ohio accepts plan for $300 in federal unemployment aid

Ohio recipients will still receive regular state unemployment benefits under the plan. Read More

Trump abruptly leaves press conference after shooting outside White House

President Trump was whisked away by a Secret Service agent after an incident near the White House grounds involving an officer and another man. Read More

Big Ten votes to cancel 2020 football season

According to The Detroit Free Press, the Big Ten has voted to cancel its 2020 college football season. Read More

LIL WAYNE BUS SHOOTINGALLEGED SHOOTER COPS PLEA DEAL

The guy accused of shooting at Lil Wayne‘s bus in 2015 has copped a pretty sweet plea deal … but we’re told he’s not getting out of jail just yet. Read More

U.S. CUSTOMS & BORDER PROTECTION SEIZE $4.3M IN FAKE JORDANS, YEEZYS …

Federal agents say a massive shipment of footwear on its way to Mexico contained millions of dollars worth of fake shoes — including some coveted, rare Jordans and Yeezys. Read More

WILD BLACK BEAR BALLS CHOPPED OFF After Sniffing Woman’s Hair

The wild black bear caught on camera taking a big ol’ up-close whiff of a woman in a nature park has paid a dear price — he’s been captured and castrated. Read More

8-YEAR-OLD BOY PUT IN HANDCUFFS, TAKEN TO JAIL …Cops Scare Him Straight?!

The boy in the video allegedly punched his teacher in the chest and cops were called to his school, Gerald Adams Elementary, and arrested him on a felony battery charge …Read More

DONALD TRUMPDon’t Cancel College Football’STUDENT-ATHLETES HAVE BEEN WORKING TOO HARD’

Donald Trump is campaigning hard for college football — urging programs NOT to cancel the 2020 season. Read More

Illinois School District’s Remote Dress Code Forbids Students from Wearing Pajamas for Class

An Illinois school district’s dress code for students choosing to learn remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic forbids students from wearing pajamas … even if they’re in their own home. Read More

Did Jason Derulo Knock Out Will Smith’s Front Teeth?

Jason Derulo might not be invited back to Will Smith’s house ever again if a video of a golf lesson gone horribly wrong is to be believed. Read More

Will Smith’s Production Company Reaches Settlement Over Film About Venus And Serena’s Father

Will Smith’s production company has reached a settlement in the lawsuit over a film about Venus and Serena Williams’ father. Read More

Brandy Says “It’s Time” That She And Drake Finally Teamed Up For Some Music

Roommates, following the release of her brand new album “B7,” Brandy has been speaking out about artists she would like to collaborate with in the future—and one of those artists includes Drake. When asked on social media if she would be down to team up with Drizzy, Brandy was highly enthusiastic at the idea. Read More

Carl Crawford Denies Negligence Claims After He Is Sued For $1 Million Over Fatal Pool Drownings

Back in May, two people, unfortunately, passed away after drowning Carl Crawford’s pool in Houston. Shortly after a lawsuit was issued as the parents of the young boy who unfortunately passed away sued Carl in an attempt to hold him responsible for the fatal drownings. Read More

Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Jirah Calls Him Out Regarding His Lack Of Parenting Following The Death Of Her Mother

Roommates, Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Jirah Mayweather is not holding back on her feelings about her father and recently took to social media to call him out. Posting to Twitter, Jirah called out Floyd about his lack of parenting since her mother Josie Harris passed away unexpectedly back in March. Read More

Rick Ross Invites Kanye West To Hold Sunday Service On His Luxurious Lawn

Rick Ross has been quite vocal about his relationship with Kanye West, and now he has another idea of how they can merge their talents even further! Rick has officially invited Ye to host one of his Sunday Service’s on his lawn. Read More

The World’s Most Expensive Face Mask Costs $1.5 Million

On par with how things in 2020 are going, it’s not a surprise to see the rich people out here acting rich again. According to reports, an anonymous buyer who is only being identified as a “Chinese businessman living in the United States,” has requested Israeli jewelry company, Yvel to make the world’s most expensive face mask to combat the coronavirus. The mask is a whopping $1.5 million…Read More

McDonald’s Files Lawsuit Against Fired CEO Over Alleged Sexual Relationships With Employees

McDonald’s is suing its former CEO Stephen Easterbook over inappropriate relationships he had with employees during his time as an executive. Read More

Three Black Teens Held At Gunpoint By L.A. County Sheriffs After The Boys Asked Them For Help Following An Altercation

Three Black teens were held at gunpoint after they asked police for help. Read More

Putin claims Russia has 1st coronavirus vaccine without providing evidence

Unlike similar vaccines being developed elsewhere, Russia has moved ahead with approving a version before completing so-called phase three clinical trials. Read More

