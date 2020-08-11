Raymond G. Allen Sr., an actor who played roles in classic 70’s television shows like Sanford and Son and Good Times has died.
According to TMZ, Allen was found unresponsive early Monday morning at a long-term care facility in California. He had been living there since 2016 after bouts with pneumonia.
Allen’s family told TMZ he died as a result of respiratory issues that were not related to COVID-19.
Allen played Uncle Woody in Sanford and Son and Ned the Wino on Good Times. He also had roles in Starsky and Hutch, The Jeffersons, What’s Happening and The Love Boat.
Raymond G. Allen Sr. is survived by 2 children. He was 91.
10 Age-Defying Actors & Actresses⏳✨
10 Age-Defying Actors & Actresses⏳✨
1. BIANCA LAWSON, 37Source:Getty Images 1 of 11
2. MICHAEL EALY, 43Source:Getty Images 2 of 11
3. REGINA HALL, 45Source:Getty Images 3 of 11
4. TYSON BECKFORD, 45Source:Getty Images 4 of 11
5. TARAJI P. HENSON, 45Source:Getty Images 5 of 11
6. MORRIS CHESTNUT, 47Source:Getty Images 6 of 11
7. WILL SMITH, 47Source:Getty Images 7 of 11
8. BLAIR UNDERWOOD, 51Source:Getty Images 8 of 11
9. ANGELA BASSETT, 57Source:Getty Images 9 of 11
10. ERNIE HUDSON, 70Source:Getty Images 10 of 11
11. NAIOMI CAMPBELL, 47Source:Getty Images 11 of 11
‘Sanford and Son’ & ‘Good Times’ Actor Dead At 91 was originally published on magicbaltimore.com