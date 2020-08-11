CLOSE
Kamala Harris Has Been Named Joe Biden’s Running Mate

US-POLITICS-VOTE-BIDEN

Source: JEFF KOWALSKY / Getty

Former Vice President and current Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has announced his pick for the VP role.

That honor goes to Senator Kamala Harris as Biden officially made the announcement on Aug. 11.

Sen. Harris was one of many candidates who have been examined for several weeks after Biden promised that he would go for a female Vice President to serve as his running mate.

Biden took to his Twitter page to reveal Sen. Harris as his pick.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Harris is a U.S. senator and African American leader from California. She also made a name for herself as a presidential candidate, running against Biden himself during this election. Some Biden advisers don’t like how she attacked Biden during the campaign, not to mention her time as a prosecutor could hurt her with some voters.

Biden plans to welcome the nomination at the now-virtual edition of the Democratic National Convention.

Sen. Harris also plans to serve as one of the keynoters at the event.

 

