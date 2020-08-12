The Bijou Star Files: The Devine Nine Online To The White House

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 12, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Senator Kamala Harris and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc. is Joe Biden’s pick for Vice President

Joe Biden has chosen Kamala Harris, senator from California, as his running mate. She could be the first woman and first person of color to be vice president. Read More

Black women and women of color have long been underrepresented in elected office and in November we have an opportunity to change that. Let's get to work.https://t.co/aiVwuBrwqR — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 11, 2020

AKON AFRICAN CITY’S LIKE REAL-LIFE WAKANDA

Akon is turning his dreams into reality — building a futuristic city in Senegal, which he says will resemble Wakanda from “Black Panther” … in more ways than just its futuristic appearance. Read More

ELIJAH MCCLAIN FAMILY SUES CITY OF AURORA, 13 COPS For Wrongful Death

The family of Elijah McClain is going after the city of Aurora and 13 of its police officers, claiming they’re all to blame for his 2019 death. Read More

KEY WEST BOY ARRESTED PARENT SUES SCHOOL AND CITY …You Scarred Him For Life

The parent of the 8-year-old kid who was arrested in Key West two years ago is now going after the school and the city, claiming the boy — who already had serious psychological issues — was all but destroyed by the incident. Read More

KANYE WEST ‘KRIS JONG-UN’ IS A HELL OF A DJ… and I Miss Jay-Z

Kanye West is reminiscing about the good ‘ol days — when he was tight with Jay-Z and Kris Jenner — and, for now, he’s making moves to make nice. Read More

BLOCKBUSTER SUMMER SLEEPOVER INSIDE LAST STORE …Only $4 Per Night!!!

The world’s last remaining Blockbuster store is getting an extreme makeover … it’s converting into a rental property for an epic end-of-summer sleepover!!! Read More

MIKE TYSON EXPLAINS NEW DATE FOR ROY JONES FIGHT… Adds Badou Jack To Undercard

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. has officially been moved to Nov. 28 — with another former world champ fighting on the undercard, Read More

‘RHOA’ HBIC: Kandi Burruss Opens New Restaurant Blaze Steak and Seafood with Husband Todd + Georgia State Now Offering Legal Course About Her Life

Kandi Burruss’ empire keeps getting bigger and bigger. Read More

Portia de Rossi Says Wife Ellen DeGeneres Is “Doing Great” And Will Return To Her Daytime TV Show

Portia de Rossi has said her wife Ellen DeGeneres is “doing great” amid the controversy surrounding her daytime talk show. Read More

“Drake Is The Michael Jackson Of This Time,” Says Fat Joe

In Drake’s 2009 hit “Forever”, he rapped “Last name ever, first name greatest” and rapper Fat Joe seemingly agrees with him. On his recent chat with fellow rapper, Rick Ross, he brings up the question Read More

‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Drama Reboot In Development

Good news for ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ fans, a drama reboot of the popular six season series is on the way! Read More

