LOCAL NEWS: Ten Individuals Charged For Their Roles in Rioting During the May 30 Cleveland Protest

Damaged city police station after protest and riots

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office has released the names of ten individuals who were involved in the May 30 protests in Downtown Cleveland of the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police.

They have now been indicted for their “alleged” roles in the crimes that are in relation to the events that occurred in Cleveland on that day and into that same night.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

According to prosecutor’s office, the following people have been charged:

  • Teirrah Billups, 23
  • Andre Decosta, 18
  • Brian Copley, 38
  • Kasin Lane, 21
  • Justin Tulloch, 22
  • Chandler Knesebeck, 18
  • Thomas Dimaria, 27
  • Aharon Schur, 33
  • Tanis Quach, 31
  • Jessica Allen, 21

“These individuals are just a handful of those who damaged or destroyed public buildings and police vehicles, and looted or destroyed dozens of private businesses,” said Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

Court dates for those ten have not been announced yet.

Anyone with more information in relation to the May 30 protest-turned-riots can contact Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-25-CRIME.  They can be “anonymous” tips.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

