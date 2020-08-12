LOCAL NEWS: Foot Traffic Takes a Downturn at Cleveland’s West Side Market

Cleveland’s most unique market space has been struggling with business during the coronavirus pandemic.

The West Side Market has not only seen a decrease in patrons visiting in person during spring and summer of 2020 compared to January and February of this year, but also compared to this period in 2019.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

April saw the biggest decrease, with about 60,000 fewer visitors than the year before. In July, there were about 40,000 fewer people who went to the market when compared to 2019.

Compared to 2019 with in-person visits from January through July of 2020, traffic “has averaged about 63%” when looking at data between the two years.

To see the results for last year and this year, click here.

The numbers, though, is not stopping the West Side Market for continuing to make an effort to better serve the public.

Recently, hours of when the market is open have changed to where vendors are more excited. Instead of being open early in the morning, they are now open later to take advantage of those that want to visit and purchase items in the early evening timeslots.

The City of Cleveland plans to further invest in the Market through hiring a consultant later this fall.

