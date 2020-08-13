LOCAL NEWS: Raising Cane’s To Hire A Hundred For Its North Olmsted Operation

Raising Cane’s continues to expand in the Cleveland area, and they are looking for employees at its newest location.

They are hiring 100 individuals at the North Olmsted spot.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The chicken finger restaurant will be holding open interviews at Live 360° Studio at Great Northern Mall every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Interviews on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. and interviews held on Wednesdays will be from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Interviews will continue until early September.

North Olmsted will serve as the popular fast-food chain’s eighth city in Northeast Ohio.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of StockFood and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Juanmonino and Getty Images