CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Raising Cane’s To Hire A Hundred For Its North Olmsted Operation

Buffalo sauce over fried chicken

Source: Juanmonino / Getty

Raising Cane’s continues to expand in the Cleveland area, and they are looking for employees at its newest location.

They are hiring 100 individuals at the North Olmsted spot.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The chicken finger restaurant will be holding open interviews at Live 360° Studio at Great Northern Mall every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Interviews on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. and interviews held on Wednesdays will be from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Interviews will continue until early September.

North Olmsted will serve as the popular fast-food chain’s eighth city in Northeast Ohio.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of StockFood and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Juanmonino and Getty Images

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!
reopening ohio plan + phases
3 photos

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Hulu’s New Film ‘BAD HAIR’ Takes A Deeper…
 5 hours ago
08.13.20
Marshay Nicole’s Edge Control Gathered And Laid My…
 23 hours ago
08.12.20
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Will Smith Now Involved With Turning ‘Bel-Air’ Trailer…
 24 hours ago
08.12.20
Hillary Clinton Campaigns In Crucial States Ahead Of Tuesday's Presidential Election
King James Send’s His Support To Queen Kamala…
 1 day ago
08.12.20
Exclusives
Close