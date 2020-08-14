LOCAL NEWS: Fire Restaurant at Shaker Square to Close Down Its Doors For Good

One of the signature eateries in the Cleveland area, and a marquee business in the city’s Shaker Square neighborhood, has decided to discontinue operations after close to two decades.

Fire, an “American cafe” that was launched by owner and chef Douglas Katz, will not open back up after it had closed its doors back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now it appears that the ongoing situation involving coronavirus has claimed the hot spot.

So why is Fire gone for good? Katz took to the local press to explain.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“The longer this goes on and looking at the (restaurant) business and how hard it is in general, and how hard it is to run a restaurant in this environment, we decided we could not come back.”

Katz admits it was not easy to shut down the iconic eatery on Cleveland’s east side, but needed to be done:

“We were taking down the sign today and I could hardly keep it together. But to move forward, I need to concentrate on what I can keep alive. I can’t force something that is not supposed to be.”

Katz will immediately shift his focus to his other restaurants through carryout and the “ghost kitchen concept.” The success of Fire lead to launch of Chimi South American in Cleveland Heights, Chutney B in Shaker Heights, and Zhug Middle Eastern in Cleveland Heights.

Don’t expect, however, plans for Zhug and Chutney B to both reopen their dining rooms anytime soon. They are open for carryout and delivery though.

