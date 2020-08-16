Katt Williams Talks Trump, ‘Black Lives Matter’ For Supreme Commercial [VIDEO]

The quarantine gods have gifted us an impromptu Katt Williams comedy special.

On Sunday (August 16), the comedian shared a video from Supreme’s Instagram account of him in a Tekashi 6ix9ine style wig stepping to a microphone and riffing on two topics near and dear to him: Donald Trump and the Black Lives Matter movement.

With no hesitation, the legendary comedian riffs on the pandemic as well as Trump. “If it doesn’t fit, it ain’t sh*t. And things in this world are starting to not fit. Right now, we have a perfectly suitable clown running the free world,” he says in the commercial. “We got a guy who’s advice included things that no decent crackhead would tell you to do with a gunshot wound.”

The “special,” a commercial for fashion brand Supreme, finds Williams staring at the Emmy Award he won for his guest role on Atlanta before stepping on-stage in front of an empty audience. He stresses that the COVID-19 pandemic is not the first time America has stared down rapid death from a virus, harking back to the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s and early ’90s before ending with a note on police brutality.

It’s 100 percent Katt, unfiltered. Watch the brief special below.

