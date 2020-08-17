Kim Kardashian Joins Monica & Others In The Fight To Free Corey Miller AKA C-Murder From Prison

Kim Kardashian is once more throwing her name behind freeing someone she feels was wrongfully convicted. That individual? No Limit rapper Corey “C-Murder” Miller.

On Sunday (August 16), the aspiring attorney and celeb echoed sentiments of singer Monica, calling for the release of Miller and joining the effort to change his conviction.

In January 2002, Miller was at Club Platinum in Harvey, Louisiana. After a fight broke out, 16-year-old Steve Thomas was discovered shot dead. Miller was tried and convicted in 2003 of the crime and sentenced to a mandatory life sentence but that conviction was overturned. He was retried in 2009 and was found guilty once again.

“#FreeCoreyMiller On January 18, 2002 a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed,” Kardashian wrote. “The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder.”

#FreeCoreyMiller On January 18, 2002 a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 16, 2020

The Supreme Court outlawed split jury verdicts earlier this year but has yet to apply that decision retroactively. Miller was convicted by a 10-2 vote in 2009.

Kardashian mentioned recent developments in Miller’s case, including two key eyewitnesses recanting their testimony and more. Both Kenneth Jordan and Darnell Jordan, no relation stated that their testimony was coerced by Jefferson Parish SHeriff’s Office detectives and prosecutors.

Monica, who dated the No Limit rapper for a time before he was incarcerated, shared numerous photos of them on Instagram.

“@cmurder & I are bonded by truth, honesty & Loyalty ! There’s never been a promise broken & I vowed to seek help!” Monica wrote. “After a tearful conversation with @lala she and I spoke to @kimkardashian & I explained why I KNEW Corey was innocent… I shared that There are lots of issues in Corey’s case that speak to his innocence including witnesses recanting their testimony, dna not matching & a 10-2 jury!

“Corey deserves to come home to his girls and be the father they need, be the artist & leader he’s always been as well as spread hope to those who have also experienced this..”

In a follow-up post she wrote, “You have always been the most thorough & reliable human ever ! So many believe in you & stand with you !! You sacrificed it all for those you love! Let’s see it come back to you! @cmurder #FreeCoreyMiller”

RELATED: C-Murder Denied Retrial In 2002 Murder Case

RELATED: C-Murder Witness Says He Lied About The No Limit Rapper Shooting And Killing Teen In 2002

Kim Kardashian Joins Monica & Others In The Fight To Free Corey Miller AKA C-Murder From Prison was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: