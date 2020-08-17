The Bijou Star Files: Baker Mayfield Given The Greenlight To Take A Knee

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 17, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Pelosi calls on House to return for vote on banning changes at Postal Service

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she is calling the House back into session this week to vote on a bill prohibiting the U.S. Postal Service from implementing any changes to operations or level of service. The action comes amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency during the coronavirus pandemic while states expand mail-in voting options. Read More

Browns owners support Mayfield choice to kneel during anthem

Mayfield was one of the first prominent NFL players to say he intended to protest social injustices by kneeling. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN I’M GOING TO HELP FREE C-MURDER…Monica’s Ex, Master P’s Bro

Kim Kardashian has her sights set on her next prison case — saying she’s going to put her resources toward helping free a famous rapper who’s Master P’s sibling … AKA, C-Murder. Read More

LEBRON JAMES POWERFUL SPEECH ON ‘SPACE JAM’ SET

The NBA superstar addressed the cast and crew in Summer 2019 (before the COVID pandemic) … and explained why it was so important for him to take the role in the first place. Read More

CONNECTICUT PRISON INMATE Suicide by Hanging …USED OWN FACE MASK

A prison inmate in Connecticut hanged himself behind bars, and officials say he did it with the very face mask they provided him to fight off COVID-19. Read More

KANYE WEST CONGRATS KAMALA!!! … But I’m Gonna Beat You In November

Kanye West gave a belated shout-out to Kamala Harris, but he’s not gonna vote for her. Read More

CHRISSY TEIGEN I WAS PREGNANT DURING BREAST REDUCTION SURGERY

Chrissy Teigen revealed something really scary … unbeknownst to her, she was pregnant when she had her breast reduction surgery. Read More

Schools might not have enough laptops for students this fall

It’s no secret that laptops have been hot commodities for students during the pandemic, but that might just lead to a crisis as school resumes. Read More

Keyshia Ka’Oir Reveals That She & Gucci Mane Are Expecting!

When it comes to showing off and showing out, no one does it better than Gucci and Keyshia. Now, they celebrate the greatest gift as they both took to instagram to share the news with the world! Read More

Debra Lee–Former CEO Of BET Networks– Joins Board Of Directors At Procter & Gamble

Debra L. Lee is currently in charge of the gworlz! Formerly chairman and CEO of Black Entertainment Television (BET), she has been appointed to the board of directors at the Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), a multinational consumer goods company that manufactures brands like Always, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Febreze, Gillette, Tide, and Vicks, according to Black Enterprise. Read More

Seattle Seahawks Cut Kemah Siverand After He Was Caught Trying To Sneak A Woman Into The Team’s Hotel—He Reportedly Attempted To Disguise Her As A Player

NFL teams have taken precautions during training camp as they gear up for the season, they have strict rules in place, but it looks like not everyone is down for following the rules. Read More

Restaurant In China Apologizes For Weighing Customers In An Effort To Prevent Food Waste

A restaurant in China apologized after they weighed customers in an attempt to prevent food waste. Read More

10 Employees of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Production Company Diagnosed With COVID-19

A COVID-19 outbreak has struck Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s production company, Westbrook Inc., leaving at least ten employees testing positive for the virus. Read More

Disney Introduces First Bisexual Character

Disney is making strides with inclusivity, as can be seen with the incorporation of it’s first lead bisexual TV character on its “The Owl House” series. Read More

What to watch on the first night of the Democratic convention

The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday with a two-hour virtual event built on a theme of unity. Read More

What will Michelle Obama say?

Obama is one of the nation’s most popular public figures — known for saying in her 2016 DNC speech, “when they go low, we go high.” , “I wake up every morning in a house that was built by slaves.” Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

